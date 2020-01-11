IOWA VS. PURDUE AT A GLANCE

Who — Iowa (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (7-1, 0-0)

What — Dual meet

When — 3 p.m. Sunday

Where — Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1, Purdue is No. 18.

All-time series — Iowa leads 42-4-3.

Series streak — Iowa has won 30.

Last meeting — Iowa won, 26-9, on Nov. 24, 2018 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Television — None.

Radio — KXIC-AM (800)

PROBABLE LINEUPS

IOWA

125 — No. 1 Spencer Lee, sr., 7-0. 133 — No. 2 Austin DeSanto, jr., 9-1. 141 — No. 7 Max Murin, so., 9-0. 149 — No. 1 Pat Lugon, sr., 11-0. 157 — No. 6 Kaleb Young, jr., 8-2. 165 — No. 2 Alex Marinelli, jr., 11-0. 174 — No. 2 Michael Kemerer, sr., 5-0. 184 — Abe Assad, fr., 16-3, Nelson Brandon, fr., 3-2 or Cash Wilcke, sr., 11-2. 197 — No. 5 Jacob Warner, so., 9-1. HWT — No. 4 Tony Cassioppi, fr., 10-0.

PURDUE



125 — No. 5 Devin Schroder, jr., 17-2. 133 — Travis Ford-Melton, fr., 11-5. 141 — Parker Filius, so., 12-3. 149 — Nate Limmex, sr., 7-5 or No. 13 Griffin Parriott, jr., 13-4 157 — No. 8 Kendall Coleman, fr., 21-4. 165 — Tanner Webster, so., 2-4. 174 — No. 4 Dylan Lydy, sr., 20-0. 184 — Max Lyon, jr., 12-7 or Jared Florell, so., 3-2. 197 — No. 2 Christian Brunner, sr., 20-2. HWT — Thomas Penola, fr., 14-8 or David Eli, so., 5-7.

SYNOPSIS

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 41-0 rout of Indiana on Friday night at look to complete the sweep of the Hoosier state. The Boilermakers figure to put up more of a fight, coached by former Iowa wrestler Tony Ersland. Tough matches loom at 125 pounds, 157, 174 and 197. Iowa will be heavily favored in the other bouts, but those four matches will be worth the price of admission and will go a long way toward determining how close the dual will be.

TOM’S TAKE

“No matter what is on the schedule, we get ready for it. We have two Big Ten duals this weekend, and then we get ready for Nebraska and beyond. We're not looking ahead.” — Tom Brands, Iowa coach



— By Matt Levins