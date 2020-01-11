Rachel Eddy of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and play volleyball.

Eddy is the seventh commitment to the DMACC volleyball program for the 2020-21 school year.

Other commitments are Morgan Tupper of Nevada High School, Emma McKinney of South Central Calhoun High School in Lake City, Chloe Gilgen of West Harrison High School in Mondamin, Sophia Walter of Boylan Catholic Central High School in Cherry Valley, Ill., Kennedi Purdy of Gilbertville Don Bosco High School and Alexis Hill of Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

Eddy said she chose DMACC because of the educational opportunities offered by the school.

“I like being able to talk with your teachers directly for questions,” Eddy said. “I also like the family-like setting, the location, and the volleyball program.”

Eddy said she was also attracted to DMACC because the school is education-based.

“I also like how you have the option of being involved with Iowa State (University) and can take classes there as well, so you can have big and small school settings if you like,” Eddy said.

“My perceptions on DMACC athletics is how (DMACC volleyball coach Patty Harrison) wants to win a national title and I want to help achieve that goal with a group of girls that will be my second family,” Eddy said. “I also think (Coach Harrison) will get me ready to advance my volleyball skills for whatever I choose to for the two years after DMACC.”

Eddy said attending DMACC will help her further her athletic and academic career aspirations by giving her the time and support she needs in finding a new school where she will finish her college career.

“(DMACC) also has many supportive people to help guide me to where I want my future

to end up,” Eddy said.

Eddy helped Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School to a 24-12 record in 2019, serving

as team captain.

She led the team in digs with 287 and also had 46 assists and 27 ace serves. The Eagles won the Class 4A state championship during Eddy’s junior season. Eddy also participates in tennis, wrestling and beach volleyball. She has earned the Eagle Award of Achievement.