With a little help from a roster advantage Thursday, Woodward-Granger wrestling ran out of the PCM-Monroe gym 2-0 against Saydel and PCM.

Taking on Saydel, the Hawks claimed a 54-30 win thanks to six forfeits from the Eagles. That left Woodward with three outright wins compared to Saydel’s five pins.

Against the host PCM team, W-G left with a 47-33 win with a nearly full slate of matches. The Hawks won twice by default — including Tjaden Smeltzer who won both his slots for the night by forfeit — and won six more times.

W-G’s team also had to overcome facing three ranked athletes. PCM rolled into Thursday with No. 9 Landon Fenton (132), No. 6 Payton Drake (138), No. 3 Colby Tool (152).

Fenton took down Matthew White in 1 minute 36 seconds. Jayden Flugge-Smith battled Drake for 1:18 while Dustin Harney fought to the final buzzer in a 5-2 loss.

No. 1 Cody Fisher repped W-G as the team’s lone ranked star and won his only matchup in 4:42 against PCM, one of his longest battles of the year.

Due to a large share of automatic wins, Cale Pritchett (170 pounds) was the lone Hawk to win both his matches on the mat. He escaped both his appearances before the first period bell by pin.

Quickest Pin

The Hawks walked out Thursday with nine pins to their name. All but two were finished within the first two minutes but none were quicker to the draw than Kade Polich (182) in a 14 second meeting with PCM.

Closest Match

Only one match ended in a decision for the Hawks and it went in their opponents favor. Squaring off with the sixth-ranked wrestler in Class 2A, a win from Dustin Harney would shake up the standings. He knotted things up with Colby Tool thanks to two slippery escapes in the first two periods, only to be shutout in the final two minutes in a 5-2 defeat.

Up Next

The competition heats back up for the Hawks on Saturday at the Gary Christensen Invite at Winterset.