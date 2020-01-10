The senior plays lockdown defense and is stepping up his offense this season.

MEDIAPOLIS — Owen Timmerman is not going to wow a lot of people with his statistics on the basketball court, although his numbers have soared this season.

But on the defensive end, the six-foot Mediapolis High School senior is an absolute terror, a lockdown defender that Mediapolis boys basketball coach Greg Worrall is not afraid to put on anyone at any time.

Timmerman takes pride in playing defense, which is actually where the Bulldogs' offense begins. Timmerman is not afraid of a challenge, often matching up against the opposing team's top player. Timmerman makes sure that is someone scores against him, they have to work plenty hard to do so, which in turn pays off at the other end of the court.

"I've learned it from Coach Worrall, but I've also learned it from my Dad (Mitch Timmerman). He's taught me about that, to take away the dominant side," said Owen Timmerman, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week. "I'll figure out who I'm guarding and figure out which side is their dominant side and try to take away that side. I'll put one of my hands up and one of my hands down. One for the shot and one for the crossover or drive. That's how I usually play defense."

"I've said it for two years. I think that kid is underrated as to how people look at him," Worrall said. "This year he's scoring for us. And the last two years he didn't score much. But I think he's one of the best defensive players in southeast Iowa. He is so quick and he has a knack for finding the ball. If you watch him, I challenge anyone to find a guy who hustles on the court as much as he does to make a play happen. That was him doing that. He's done that for us for three years. That's just who he is. That's a credit to him as a young man."

Timmerman has had to step up more on the offensive end this season after the graduation of Ben Wogelmuth and Nick Ensminger, the team's top two scorers last year. Timmerman, who averaged 6.9 points per game last season, is averaging 11.2 points per game this season. He also is averaging 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the 3-point line.

"It's been tough. (Wogelmuth) was a good player and he scored a lot of points last year. But I think all of us seniors are trying to fill those shoes. It's hard," Timmerman said. "I've taken a lot more shots than I have in the past. I knew I needed to do that because I knew our big scorers were seniors last year. I had to step up and take more shots and score more points."

"Owen hit a bit three when we needed it," Worrall said after Monday's victory over Wapello.

Timmerman comes from an athletic family. His father is a standout runner and coaches cross country and the distance runners in track for Mediapolis. His mother, Crystal (Massner) Timmerman, comes from a family of stellar athletes. And his older brothers — Dillon, Ethan and Tristan — were all successful multi-sport athletes at Mediapolis. Owen Timmerman has followed their lead, while blazing his own path at the same time. He was an all-district receiver and defensive back for the Mediapolis football team which qualified for the playoffs the last two years, and also is a distance runner on the track team.

"It's definitely helped me being the younger one and them being role models. It made me a better person and better athlete, too," Owen Timmerman said. "My Dad has probably been my biggest influence, especially through this last year. He's helped me work harder, just become a better man."

Timmerman has plenty of incentive. The Bulldogs want to continue the momentum gained from last year's 13-5 season. Mediapolis has a rich tradition in sports and Timmerman wants to pass on that legacy. And he has a few goals on the defensive end he wants to accomplish.

"We have a rule in our program that if you take three charges in a game, you get a steak dinner from Coach Worrall," Worrall said. "He got two (Monday). He came up to me and said, 'How many charges did I take tonight? Did I have three?' He takes pride in that. We had one game when we were down 25 and he takes a charge on the biggest guy on the court. That's who he is."

"I think overall we're a good defensive team. If we're going to win games, it's basically going to come down to defense and making buckets late," Timmerman said. "It's an honor to play for Mediapolis. Just trying to influence the younger ones that are coming up. I'm trying to be the best role model I can be to show them what Mediapolis athletics is all about."