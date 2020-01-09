HUXLEY - The Nevada girls’ basketball team gave one of its best efforts of the season in a losing effort Saturday, falling to a Ballard team ranked sixth in Class 4A by a 47-34 score.

The Cubs fell to Grundy Center on Friday, 48-40, when they were outscored 20-5 in the fourth quarter. They were a lot more focused for four quarters on Saturday.

“That’s a good way to respond to what happened to us last night in a game where we led 29 of the 32 minutes,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “We made some big plays and hit some big shots. I expect that from our team.”

Nevada played great defense early. The Cubs took a 5-0 lead and still held a 5-4 advantage after one quarter.

But Nevada’s offense went cold after Sydney Mosinski hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5:53 left in the opening quarter. It took the Cubs over 11 minutes to score again, allowing Ballard to go on a 17-0 run.

Two Addi Vorm 3-pointers got Nevada back in the game before the end of the half. A Kacie Rewerts basket pulled the Cubs within 17-13 at the break.

Ballard opened the second half on a 7-0 run. The Bombers eventually went up 15 in the fourth quarter, but Nevada prevented the game from ever getting out of hand.

“They’re continuing to see what they can accomplish and against a 4A team that is ranked in the top 10,” Bentley said. “They just beat the No. 1 team in the state (North Polk) in our class (3A) by 10. So you walk away and you feel pretty good about yourselves.”

Nevada fell to 5-5.

Vorm led Nevada with nine points and three rebounds. Elie Tuhn and Kacie Rewerts added five points apiece and Tuhn added four rebounds and three assists and Rewerts six boards and two blocks.

Sydney Mosinski and Alexandria Arnaud each chipped in four points and they combined for seven rebounds and four assists for the Cubs.

Josie Fleischmann ended up 4 of 7 from 3-point range and she had 14 points and two assists on the night for Ballard. Molly Ihle produced 11 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists.

Brooke Loewe scored seven points and tacked on seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in helping the Bombers improve to 8-1.

Ballard 47, Nevada 34

N 5 8 13 8 - 34

B 4 13 20 10 - 47

Nevada (34) - Sydney Mosinski 1-2 2-5 4, Addi Vorm 3-8 0-0 9, Elie Tuhn 1-4 2-2 5, Meredith Harter 0-0 2-2 2, Amelea Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-2 0-2 3, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-2 0, Kacie Rewerts 2-4 1-4 5, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-1 0-2 2, Alexandria Arnaud 2-5 0-1 4. Totals: 11-26 7-20 34. 3-point field goals (5): Vorm 3, Tuhn, Hazlitt. Rebounds (24): Rewerts 6. Assists (8): Tuhn 3. Steals (3): Mosinski, Vorm, Harter. Blocks (3): Rewerts 2. Fouls: 11.

Ballard (47) - Brooke Loewe 3-11 0-0 7, Maggie Larson 2-9 0-0 4, Cassidy Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Josie Fleischmann 5-10 0-0 14, Kylie Rigby 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Wohlgemuth 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Briggs 0-0 0-0 0, Meg Rietz 2-6 2-3 7, Ashley Wuestenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Ihle 4-13 2-2 11, Lily Hillebrand 0-2 0-0 0, Paityn Noe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-56 4-5 47. 3-point field goals (7): Fleischmann 4, Loewe, Rietz, Ihle. Rebounds (28): Loewe 7. Assists (12): Loewe 5. Steals (16): Ihle 7. Blocks (3): Thompson 2. Fouls: 14.

GRUNDY CENTER - Nevada did great for 24 minutes, but fell apart over the final eight in a 48-40 loss at Grundy Center Friday.

The Cubs were outscored 20-5 in the fourth quarter in falling to 4-5 on the season. Nevada had taken a 24-18 lead at the half and then went up 35-28 after three quarters.

Free throws were a difference maker in the game. Grundy Center went 16 of 21 from the line and Nevada was just 7 of 12.

Nevada shot 33 percent overall from the field and made just 3 of 16 3-pointers. The Cubs held a slim 25-24 rebounding advantage and had eight steals on defense.

Addi Vorm finished with 11 points and two assists and steals apiece for Nevada. She made all three Cub 3-pointers.

Kacie Rewerts tacked on 10 points, four rebounds and three steals and Sydney Mosinski six points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Elie Tuhn chipped in seven points and Shelbi Hazlitt, Maddie Dunham and Alexandria Arnaud added two points apiece.

Grundy Center improved to 6-1. Bailey Reding had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals, Shelby Rivera 12 points and two steals, Lainy Thorne nine points, seven rebounds and four assists and Paiton Wallace nine points, four rebounds and three assists for the Spartans.

Grundy Center 48, Nevada 40

N 12 12 11 5 - 40

GC 9 9 10 20 - 48

Nevada (40) - Sydney Mosinski 2-7 2-3 6, Addi Vorm 4-8 0-0 11, Elie Tuhn 2-7 3-5 7, Megan Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-4 0-0 2, Aubrey Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Kacie Rewerts 5-11 0-2 10, Maddie Dunham 1-4 0-0 2, Alexandria Arnaud 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 15-45 7-12 40. 3-point field goals (3): Vorm 3. Rebounds (25): Mosinski 9. Assists (8): Vorm 2, Rewerts 2. Steals (8): Rewrets 3. Blocks (3): Mosinski 3. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Arnaud.

Grundy Center (48) - Kyah Luhring 0-1 0-0 0, Paiton Wallis 4-11 0-1 9, Lainy Thoren 1-8 7-8 9, Dahlia Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Rivera 3-6 4-4 12, Frannie Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Leslie Homeister 3-4 0-0 6, Bailey Reding 3-8 5-6 12. Totals: 14-40 16-21 48. 3-point field goals (4): Rivera 2, Wallis, Reding. Rebounds (24): Thoren 7. Assists (13): Thoren 4. Steals (10): Reding 3. Blocks (3): Homeister 2. Fouls: 14.