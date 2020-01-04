The Woodward-Granger (7-1, 6-1) boys received just five points in the last AP poll of 2019, ranked 16th in Class 2A play. That’s sure to climb after the Hawks downed Madrid (6-2, 4-2) on Jan. 3 to stay at second place in the WCAC standings.

Entering the game, Madrid ranked in the top five in the state with 77.7 points per game. W-G’s stout defense pushed the Tigers out of the top five, handing Madrid its lowest score of the season. Friday was the first time the Tigers dipped below 60 points in a game.

Woodward’s defense wasn’t the only thing on full display. The offense ran full tilt to 79 points, the most the Madrid defense allowed all season.

The accomplishments don’t stop there. Putting up 28 points, star senior Bryce Achenbach chased down his second game over 20 points.

Achenbach was electric from all over the floor. He made 13-of-19 shots, making 22 of his points from inside the arc. Senior Pacey Moats was a key cog in the machine, lifting Achenbach to new heights with eight assists. He came dangerously close to a double-double after putting up 11 points of his own.

Also in on the action with double digit score sheets were Reese Jamison (13) and Keith Braunschweig. With four players in double digits, the Hawks were keen on passing the rock. They collected 23 assists overall, matching the team’s season-high previously set against West Central Valley (1-8). The Hawks are now ranked seventh in Iowa in total assists.

The Woodward offense was also as efficient as ever, shooting a combined 32-of-55 to slightly lift the team’s shooting rate. The team sits at 53.5 percent for the season, ranked fourth in the state.

W-G’s spread out offense combined with Achenbach’s peak form were more than enough to combat Madrid star scorers Mason Lobeck and Braden Gibbons. While that duo had 22 points apiece, the Hawks muffled the rest of the offense. No other Tiger players scored more than three points.

Game Ball: Bryce Achenbach (3x) - 28 pts, 13-of-19, 4 reb, 6 ast

His 28 points are the most for a single player this season for the Hawks and also the most allowed by Madrid.

The Hawks take on Pleasantville (6-2, 2-2) next on Tuesday, Jan. 7.