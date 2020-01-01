Iowa earned its first Big Ten Conference win of the season Tuesday with a dominant 108-72 win over Illinois. Iowa's 108 points is a school record.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) scored early and often. Iowa scored 25 or more points in each quarter, including a 30-point outburst in the second period. The Hawkeyes never trailed, leading every second of the game after Monika Czinano scored 17 seconds into the contest.

Four Hawkeyes reached double-figures, led by 33 points (11-for-14 shooting) from Kathleen Doyle. Ten Iowa players made a shot en route to a 65% overall shooting performance. Iowa also knocked down 13 of its 26 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

Along with Doyle, Iowa got 16 points from Czinano, 15 from Makenzie Meyer and 12 from Amanda Ollinger. Ollinger pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the team. The Hawkeyes assisted on 34 of their 39 made shots, led by seven assists from Alexis Sevillian and six apiece from Ollinger and Gabbie Marshall.

Iowa's next matchup comes at 1 p.m. Sunday at Northwestern.