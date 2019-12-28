Sophomore quarterback suffered high-ankle sprain in loss to Notre Dame

ORLANDO, Fla. — As far back as September, there was chatter about Brock Purdy not running enough. It was such a weapon for the Iowa State quarterback in his freshman season that it seemed odd for him not to utilize more as a sophomore.

Purdy and ISU coach Matt Campbell shed some light onto why the dual-threat player was somewhat limited this year.

Ankle injuries have popped up throughout the second half of the last season, most recently in a 33-9 loss to No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl. Purdy was sacked on 4th and 1 late in the quarter and didn’t returned. He was taped up with an ice-pack postgame.

“It’s a high ankle sprain. We’re really fortunate and lucky,” Campbell said. “Obviously Brock is fortunate and lucky as well. There is no break. We’ve been able to get an MRI and X-rayed already.

“We’ve been really fortunate because he’s been able to take almost every rep for us at the quarterback spot. As we know, he likes to use his feet at times to help himself. Certainly not an issue we’re worried about going forward, but it’s a long football season and there were a lot of hits on him.”

Purdy was hampered late in the game, but still managed to go 17 of 30 passing for 222 yards, but was sacked three times, the last of which took him out. Shots to his ankles have been something that slowed him down even dating back to the West Virginia game.

“The West Virginia game I actually tweaked my left one and I’ve been playing with that all year,” Purdy said. “Then Kansas State last game to my right one. Then the left one again today. It feels like all year I’ve been having one ankle or another sprained, but that’s part of the game, that’s no excuses.”

As Purdy dealt with all the issues to his feet as the season wore on, he didn’t let him influence how he commanded the offense or communication with his teammates.

“Brock has been Brock,” senior receiver La’Michael Pettway said. “Brock has played dinged up, he’s pressed and he’s been the same guy no matter if he’s healthy, 100 percent or he’s 50 percent, he’s still been the same guy.”

Assalley a bright spot

Amid all the things that seemed to go wrong against the Fighting Irish, Connor Assalley was one of the few things that was perfect for the Cyclones.

The redshirt junior kicker was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, kicking from 41, 26 and 42 yards. He has made eight of his last nine kicks and set an ISU bowl record for field goal makes in a game.

Kolar to return in 2020

After requesting ISU file paperwork to get information from the NFL College Advisory Committee, it looks as though redshirt sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar will return to the Cyclones in 2020 and delay his entry into the draft for at least a year.

“To our seniors, thank you,” Kolar wrote on Twitter. “I will cherish the memories I have with every single one of you. To our fans I apologize. You all deserve better. I’m not going anywhere there’s too much left to be done.”