NEVADA - Inconsistent shooting has plagued the Nevada boys’ basketball team this season, but the Cubs fought through it to get past Prairie City-Monroe Friday.

Nevada will take a big momentum boost into Christmas break after defeating PCM by a 54-51 score to improve its record to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

The Cubs had been up and down heading into the PCM game.

Last week they defeated Saydel by 12 points and pushed three-time defending HOIC champion South Hamilton to the limit in Jewell before falling to the Hawks by three points. But on Tuesday Nevada couldn’t get anything going in a 23-point home loss to North Polk.

“I talked to the guys before the (PCM) game and the last thing I wrote on the board is who are we?” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “Are we the team last Friday versus South Hamilton or the team Tuesday versus North Polk?

He got his answer in the fourth quarter on Friday.

Nevada trailed 42-34 going into the quarter, but rallied to take down the Mustangs behind clutch shooting from Tyler Sansgaard and some big plays from Ty Dittmer down the stretch.

“I believed I knew who we were,” Struck said. “I told the guys they had to go out and find it and they did.”

The Cubs were only shooting 37 percent from the field as a team entering the game. They continued to struggle against the Mustangs, shooting just 31 percent for the game, but they kept at it and the shots eventually started falling just in the nick of time.

Sansgaard got the ball rolling. He made three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt then made back-to-back long bombs followed by two free throws and another 3-pointer to give Nevada its first lead of the half at 48-44.

“I haven’t been shooting all year, but I haven’t stopped shooting - I know it’s gonna go in eventually,” Sansgaard said. “I got hot there in the fourth.”

Sansgaard ended up with a game-high 21 points, 12 coming in the fourth quarter. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

Ty Dittmer later took a key charge that prevented the tying basket for PCM with 2:08 to go and he also came up with a big steal and hit 3 of 4 free throws to help Nevada stave off the Mustangs.

“It’s a huge win” Dittmer said. “It gives us some momentum going into break.”

Dittmer ended up with 10 points, three steals and two assists.

The Cubs came up big defensively and on the offensive glass to keep themselves within striking distance and allow their shooting to catch up. PCM was also held to 31-percent shooting from the field and Nevada forced 17 turnovers and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds.

“We once again could not throw it in the ocean for a long time, but we stuck with it,” Struck said. “The difference from North Polk is that PCM missed some shots for us too and we didn’t give up eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 offensive rebounds. They were one-and-done and that was the big difference to me.”

Henry Nelson was a big reason Nevada didn’t get overpowered on the boards. He posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds and also blocked one shot.

“I knew they were going to be physical and had big bodies,” Nelson said. “So I had to rebound and play defense.”

Colin Memmer, Chase Lycke and Cooper Bovee each added three points for the Cubs. Lycke also had two assists and steals apiece and Bovee two assists.

Now Nevada will have some extra time to work on its shooting.

“We just need to stay in the gym and keep getting shots up,” Sansgaard said. “Our problem is we’re not shooting very well right now. But we’re getting shots up and we’ve got good momentum going into break.”

The Cubs also get more good news when they return from the holidays. Two of last year’s starters - Kody Kruschwitz and Ayden Rhodes - will return to the lineup after healing up from injuries suffered during football.

“They’re probably our two best drivers,” Struck said. “It’s amazing how much easier it is if you have a guy that drives and gets a couple layups for you. Everything just goes from there. I give all the credit in the world to the guys that are playing for us now, but I’m hoping those two guys will open up some things for us and make some of those shots a little easier.”

PCM fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Derek Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds and Durant VanDyke 14 points and eight boards for the Mustangs.

Nevada 54, PCM 51

PCM 11 17 14 9 - 51

N 12 12 10 20 - 54

PCM (51) - Sage Burns 1-1 0-0 3, Jason Stafford 4-9 3-3 12, Andrew Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Gatlin Boell 2-9 2-5 6, Durant VanDyke 5-17 4-4 14, Grant Landgrebe 0-1 0-0 0, Derek Brown 5-17 5-10 16. Totals: 17-58 14-22 51. 3-point field goals (3): Burns, Staoffrd, Brown. Rebounds (32): Brown 9. Assists (10): Boell 3. Steals (5): Stafford 3. Blocks (1): VanDyke. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Stafford.

Nevada (54) - Colin Memmer 1-6 0-0 3, Chase Lycke 1-5 0-0 3, James Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 2-6 5-6 10, Tyler Sansgaard 5-11 7-10 21, Jacob Joe 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Henry Nelson 5-10 4-5 14, Myleek Wilkerson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 1-6 0-0 3, Blake Bottorf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-48 16-21 54. 3-point field goals (8): Sansgaard 4, Memmer, Lycke, Dittmer, Bovee. Rebounds (33): Nelson 16. Assists (10): Lycke 2, Dittmer 2, Nelson 2, Bovee 2. Steals (9): Dittmer 3. Blocks (1): Nelson. Fouls: 19.

NEVADA - Nevada couldn’t stop North Polk’s hot outside shooting in a 69-46 loss to the Comets at home Dec. 17.

North Polk made 14 3-pointers on the night. The Comets also outrebounded Nevada, 34-25, and held the Cubs to 35-percent shooting from the field.

Nevada fell behind by 11 points after one quarter and by halftime North Polk led 35-23. The Cub deficit grew to 19 points after three quarters and they couldn’t make up any ground over the final eight minutes in falling to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Tyler Sansgaard tallied 11 points, Cooper Bovee hit two 3-pointers and netted eight points and Henry Nelson finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks for Nevada in a losing effort. James Edwards added six points and three steals, Ty Dittmer four points, three steals and two assists, Jacob Joe four points and Chase Lycke three assists.

North Polk improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Jevin Sullivan had 24 points and nine rebounds and Luke Maring 17 points and seven boards for the Comets.

North Polk 69, Nevada 46

NP 20 15 13 21 - 69

N 9 14 6 17 - 46

North Polk (69) - Coby Bouchard 2-3 2-2 8, Nathan Crabb 1-2 2-2 5, Jack Bunkers 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Manock 1-4 3-5 5, Matt Crabb 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Maring 6-11 1-2 17, Thomas Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Marcus Haupert 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Weig 3-5 0-0 8, Jevin Sullivan 8-17 3-5 24, Josh Gering 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 21-47 13-17 69. 3-point field goals (14): Sullivan 5, Maring 4, Bouchard 2, Weig 2, N. Crabb. Rebounds (34): Sullivan 9. Assists (17): Bouchard 4. Steals (6): Bouchard 2, Sullivan 2. Blocks (2): Maring, Weig. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (46) - Colin Memmer 1-5 0-0 3, Chase Lycke 0-5 0-0 0, James Edwards 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Rima 1-1 0-0 2, Ty Dittmer 1-3 2-2 4, Tyler Sansgaard 3-12 4-5 11, Jacob Joe 2-2 0-0 4, Spencer Grant 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson Nelson 3-10 0-3 6, Myleek Wilkerson 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 3-5 0-0 8, Blake Bottorf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 6-10 46. 3-point field goals (4): Bovee 2, Memmer, Sansgaard. Rebounds (25): Grant 4, Nelson 4. Assists (11): Lycke 3. Steals (8): Edwards 3, Dittmer 3. Blocks (2): Nelson 2. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Edwards.