FORT MADISON — The Notre Dame High School Nikes ran and Fort Madison's Bloodhounds just couldn't keep up.

Notre Dame sprinted past the Bloodhounds, 71-49, in a non-conference boys basketball game at Fort Madison Monday night.

"They pushed the ball, beat us up and down the floor in transition," Fort Madison coach Ryan Wilson said. "First half, we gave up 20 of the 37 points in transition. You've got to give them credit. They run the floor hard and we didn't."

"This is really the first game we've shown improvement with our transition," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said.

Notre Dame never trailed, although the game was tied at 2-2. The Nikes ran out to leads of 18-12, 37-19 and 57-35 at the first three quarter breaks. Notre Dame's largest margin was 29 points which it reached three times, the last time at 71-42. Fort Madison then scored the last six points of the game.

The Nikes' longest run was nine points, which took the lead to 27-24 in the second quarter.

Kies didn't have a massive scouting report on Fort Madison. "We saw a little bit of game film," he said. "That's about it. We knew a couple of the players coming back from last year. It was maybe more word of mouth. I knew they like to play man, up and down the floor. They've got some decent athletes, some quick kids. And of course we know with (Jayden) Fedler, he's pretty tough to handle inside on the boards."

"We've got to be better defensively," Wilson said. "We've got to get better fundamentally. We'll take the next four days and then put a game plan together for the rest of the season. Hopefully the kids are hungry at that time. We're going to have our hands full up at Washington after the break. We've got to buy in and we've got to do the things we're supposed to do. We've got to play a little harder."

Kies substituted freely, especially in the second half, and 11 Nikes scored. Axel Tjaden paced Notre Dame with 19 points and Mitchell Brent had 15. Matt Johnson and Nick Skerik scored eight points each, both of them hitting two 3-pointers. Anthony Hoffman came off the bench for six points in the fourth quarter.

The Nike bench scored 18 points.

Dayton Davis led Fort Madison with 17 points. Fedler had eight and Jace Burgher added six.

Kies finds room for improvement. "More than what we have to do offensively or defensively, we need to work on focus. Our focus and bringing energy all the time to eliminate down periods. And, of course, we have to work on shooting."

Notre Dame (6-1) is idle until Jan. 3 when it faces Van Buren (2-4) in an SEI Superconference South Division game at Keosauqua. Fort Madison (2-6) plays a Southeast Conference game at Washington (4-2) on Jan. 3.