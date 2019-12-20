It was the sweet taste of victory once more by the ADM boys basketball team as they routed visiting Perry Thursday night by an 81-52 final.

En route to obtaining their first conference win and second overall victory of the 2019-20 season, ADM had three players earn double figures on the night with all but four players earning varsity points on the night. Despite the outcome, it was an inauspicious start for the Tigers who found themselves down 12-6 midway through the first quarter of action. It certainly was a shock to the system for ADM but one they quickly overcame as they went on a 19-2 run to finish off the first quarter. In the end, it was a much-needed spark that junior Dylan Anderson spoke about as simply a need for better defense.

“Coach just told us that we need to improve on the defensive end,” began Anderson. “Ivory was hurting us inside the lane and we made sure to tighten up the paint.”

From the conclusion of the first quarter on, the game seemed to be fairly in hand for ADM who held a 13 point lead at the halftime break. More strong play followed including junior Nate Mueller who ended the night with 21 points connecting on six field-goal shots and three from three-point range. He was one of three Tigers to strike double-digit scoring on the night including Cade Mager with 13 points and Anderson who totaled 12 points.

Even with the lead growing ever larger as the game wore down, the energy inside the gym was nothing short of a state tournament feel, something Tiger head coach Aaron Mager spoke about following the win.

“It was exciting because our guys can really feed off of the energy from the crown and the student section,” said Mager. “The main starting guys wanted to reward the rest of the team and get them in the game. It was beautiful to see that happen and to see those guys not just go in but go in and play well. They weren’t in there for charity minutes but to be productive and they were.”

The win for ADM now puts them on a positive streak with their second straight win following a three-game losing skid to begin the season. They now bump up their record to 2-3 on the season and draw their conference mark even at 2-2 on the season. Next up on the docket for the Tigers will be a road trip to North Polk once the holidays retire, traveling to North Polk High School to face off against the Comets. That game will take place on Friday, Jan. 3 and then followed up with a home Saturday contest against Pella on Jan. 4