Charles Jahn has always been an Iowa Hawkeye at heart.

On Thursday, he became an Iowa Hawkeye in the flesh.

Jahn, a graduate of Mediapolis who spent the last four years on the Bradley University men's golf team, officially became a member of the Iowa men's golf team, starting with the fall 2020 season.

Jahn, who is redshirting this year at Bradley and is set to graduate in May from Bradley with a degree in mechanical engineering, will have one year of eligibility remaining after entering the transfer portal earlier this fall.

For Jahn, it is a dream come true.

"I'm very excited about becoming a Hawkeye," Jahn said. "I've always wanted to be a Hawkeye. I always watched the football and basketball games growing up, so I am excited to go play golf for Iowa and play for a Big Ten school, a Power Five school."

“We are excited to welcome Charles to the program,” Iowa men's golf head coach Tyler Stith said. “He will add experience, talent, and maturity to our squad. Charles comes from a Hawkeye family, so he understands our culture and what it means to wear the Black and Gold.”

Once he entered the transfer portal and Stith reached out to him, there really was no other choice for Jahn.

Jahn credits the coaches and players at Bradley for helping push him to be the player he is today. His list of accomplishments at the college level is extensive.

• He led Bradley with a 73.07 18-hole stroke average his junior season (2018-19), which was the third-best in Bradley history.

• He owns the fourth-best 18-hole scoring average in Bradley history.

• He fFired an 18-hole career-best 68 at the 2019 Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate to tie for third.

• He finished a team-best eighth at the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Championship as a junior.

• He played in 46 career rounds at Bradley, averaging 74.30 strokes per round, with three top-10 finishes and six top-20 finishes.

• He finished third in the 2019 Iowa Amateur Championship.

• He tied for second in the 2019 Herman Sani Tournament after losing in a four-way playoff.

• He qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open Sectionals.

• He finished fifth in the 2019 Iowa Player of the Year standings.

Jahn the son of BJ and Kendra Jahn of Sperry, plans to pursue masters in sport and recreation management or masters of finance at the University of Iowa.

Jahn's younger sister, Ruthie Jahn, is a senior at Mediapolis High School and has signed to play volleyball at Grand View University in the fall.

Jahn also credits Burlington Golf Club PGA professional Joe Butler for his continued progress in the sport.

"I am where I'm at today because Joe helps me so much every single day with my swing," Jahn said. "Now, I will be playing against bigger and better teams and individuals. My goal is to play golf professionally. I will be playing with and against a lot of players with the same goals. Plus, Iowa has been to seven of the last eight NCAA Regionals. I am very excited to be an Iowa Hawkeye."