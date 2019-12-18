GILBERT – A dominant first half was too much for Roland-Story as Gilbert rolled over the Norsemen 78-48 on Tuesday night at Gilbert High School.

From the opening tip-off until the half-time buzzer, everything went in favor of the Tigers' on both sides of the ball, as they forced 11 turnovers, grabbed 21 total rebounds and shot 70 percent from behind the arc in the opening half.

“In order to get out and play the type of basketball that we enjoy, we have to rebound first,” Tigers coach BJ Terrones said. “I think right away from the first quarter we were able to control the boards, and by doing that we were able to push the transition and push the pace that we like to play at.”

Led by senior guard Matt Ockey, who racked up 16 first half points off of four made 3s while shooting 75 percent from the floor and grabbing four defensive rebounds.

Three players for the Tigers finished the game with at least 15 points. Juniors Anthony Terrones (23) and Tanner Henningsen (17). Ockey finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Coach Terrones is not surprised by the play of his three returning starters from a year ago, and credited their chemistry to being able to play through the Norsemen's zone defense.

Although Gilbert opened the game by scoring four quick points, their dominance was not evident until a 15-0 run over five minutes that began at the end of the first quarter. By the time the Norsemen made a basket, Gilbert built a commanding 30-11 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

The Norsemen only scored 10 more points and went into the locker room at half trailing 41-21.

“We focused on getting them out of their comfort zone and put pressure on the ball and the passer,” Terrones said.

Roland-Story came out of the half strong and went on a 7-2 run. However, Henningsen and Terrones took the game over by each scoring ten points. They accounted for 20 of the Tigers final 34 points in the game.

Even though the final sixteen minutes were a bit more competitive, the Tigers hope to bring Tuesday's momentum into Friday's game against South Hamilton.

“It's a great start to the week,” Terrones said. “Playing good conference opponents is a great opportunity to learn and grow before break.”