Woodward-Granger (4-1) has one more piece of motivation to make a run at the state tournament this season. The Hawks took on Central Decatur (3-2) at the Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday afternoon to make something of a preview of what it could feel like playing in March on the same court.

It was a runaway game for W-G as the Hawks took down the Cardinals 74-37. W-G darted out to a 21-9 lead, a margin that grew exponentially to 46-19 at halftime.

W-G’s whole stat sheet is an assault on the senses. With free throws and three-pointers alone, the Hawks would have only lost only 37-36. Woodward shot 10-of-23 from three-point range and without drawing many whistles, made 6-of-8 free throws.

Head coach Brent Achenbach said he was happy the previous night against West Central Valley to see how much the team kept passing. That turned into 23 assists which spread to 11 players.

On Saturday, nine Hawks put points on the board thanks to 19 total assists with plenty of opportunity to score in transition thanks to 19 team steals.

Leading the pack, Bryce Achenbach put together a performance of 17 points and seven assists and three steals. He was closely trailed by Reese Jamison (12) and Alex Bice (11) in the point column while Kaya Bowlsby (9) made his biggest mark on defense with seven steals.

Overall, W-G had one of its most efficient showings of the season as team shot a collective 29-of-51 from the floor as well.

Woodward’s offense keeps finding way to impress as Saturday marked the third consecutive game of at least 60 points for the Hawks, showing that Friday’s 80-9 win over a struggling West Central Valley wasn’t a fluke.

Decatur entered the afternoon with three consecutive wins, including two 70-plus games. Perhaps more telling for Woodward is Decatur’s other loss on the season, an 83-45 game against Des Moines Christian (4-1). The Lions are the only other team this season to post over 70 points against Decatur.

W-G meets up with DMC at the tail end of the season in what could be a pivotal game heading into the postseason.

Until then, W-G takes on Interstate-35 next at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Game Ball: Bryce Achenbach (3x) — 17 pts. 7-of-10, 7 ast, 3 stl