There was plenty to be pleased with to wrap up the week Friday night in Grimes as both Dallas Center-Grimes girls and boys basketball squads took commanding victories over tough Oskaloosa opponents.

In front of the hometown crowd, the Fillies broke out two 20 plus point quarter to cruise to a 68-20 win while the Mustangs defeated Iowa State commit Xavier Foster and the Indians 78-60. For the Fillies, they rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season with a commanding win. Things couldn’t have started out any better with over 50 percent shooting from the field and a 43-7 lead through the first two quarters. A 20 point first quarter turned into a 23 point second quarter and thus, the largest scoring first half the Fillies have produced this season. DC-G dominated the first three-quarters of action including an 18-5 third-quarter run. The fourth quarter was the only quarter where the Fillies didn’t outscore Oskaloosa 7-8. The Fillies now yield a 5-1 record heading into next week’s action which puts the Fillies on the road to Ballard and Grinnell.

As for the Mustangs, it was perhaps their toughest early-season contest of the season but they rose to their fourth straight win of the 2019-20 campaign. The Mustangs had the game in hand for the vast majority of the contest including the fourth quarter despite Oskaloosa’s late 21-14 run. Three of the four quarters resulted in 20 points or more for the Mustangs and included a plethora of star performances. A 22-18 first-quarter lead expanded with the help of a 22-14 run to round out the half, leaving the Mustangs with a 44-32 halftime advantage. A big part of the first half success was due to the outstanding play of Luke Rankin. The junior had a night to remember overall as he ended the night with a season-high 28 points behind 12-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. Head coach Joel Rankin expressed the desire to see Luke become a more overall player and he’s been that and more for the 2019-20 season. That highlighted itself Friday night as Luke also led the team in assists with nine, giving him a Class 3A best mark of 29 assists on the season so far.

The Mustangs had perhaps their best overall quarter to open up the second half with a 20-9 third-quarter run, giving DC-G plenty of room to work within the fourth quarter. Another big help behind the overall offensive attack was sophomore Cole Glasgow with 15 points scored on the night. Also adding to the miz was Cody Hall who poured in 11 points on a perfect shooting night going 5-for-5 from the field and notched his only three-point attempt. Helping to lead the way in rebounding was the pair of Trenton Liebe and Alex Thomas, both hauling in four rebounds for the game.

Ultimately it was an extremely impressive win for the Mustangs who now will head into next week’s slate of road games undefeated at 4-0.