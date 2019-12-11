Kate Luers has all the tools it takes to be a top-notch soccer player.

The Danville High School graduate was an all-state player for the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville girls soccer team, helping the Nikes qualify for the state tournament for the first time in program history her senior year.

After an injury-plagued freshman year at Wartburg College, Luers blossomed this fall into the player head coach Tiffany Pins knew she could be.

Luers, a sophomore midfielder, earned All-North Region first team and American Rivers All-Conference honors after she led Wartburg and the A-R-C with 33 points off 14 goals and and five assists, guiding the Knights to an American Rivers Conference Tournament Championship and a third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Wartburg hosted an NCAA regional and advanced to the round of 32 for the first time since 2015, falling to No. 8-ranked Pomona-Pitzer to finish the season with a 15-3-3 overall record.

Luers scored four game-winning goals and had three multi-goal performances, including a hat trick versus Augsburg (Sept. 5) en route to receiving A-R-C Female Athlete of the Week, one of her two Offensive Player of the Week accolades in 2019. The Knights turned had a 9-1 record when Luers recorded a goal, which included eight goals in the first five games of the season. Her 14 goals on the year is the most by a Knight since 2012, while her 33 points ties for seventh best at Wartburg.

Luers received yet another honor recently when she was named third team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Finally healthy after suffering a broken arm last season, Luers showed how good she really can be.

"It was so exciting," Luers said "In the middle of the season my coach was talking to me about how I was going to do great things and be successful. I didn't really expect this kind of honor. She called me into the office and told me about it and I started crying, tears of joy. She gave me a big hug. I didn't realize how big an honor it is until I sat down and really thought about it."

"Kate receiving this award is not only a reflection of her outstanding year, but it is also a reflection of the amazing season our team had," Pins said. "We are extremely proud of Kate and what she accomplished this year."

With nearly everyone back next year and a superb recruiting class coming in, Luers is looking forward to her final two seasons on the pitch, even as she transitions to the track and field season.

"We have six players who made all-conference. We have an insanely talented team. The future is very bright," Luers said. "We all bonded together for a common goal. We all wanted to be successful. We put the team above our own personal needs. It's been an awesome experience and an amazing journey. With the personnel we have next year it's just going to be insane."