Jamie Pollard: “As they told us, you've got a national brand coach..."

Bowl season and silly season are officially overlapping in college football. Coaches are jumping jobs, and being hired and fired on an almost daily basis. Players, simultaneously, are deciding whether or not they will take part in the bowl game, or get an early jump on NFL Draft prep.

All of the decisions made by teams have a ripple effect when it comes time for bowls to select teams. Those events want star power in the games, from both coaches and players, and they want to know the fans will travel to the destination to see those stars.

So when Iowa State and fourth-year coach Matt Campbell agreed to a one-year contract extension last week, it signaled a lot not just locally, but nationally too. It told recruits, players and fans he was committed to staying, but also put to rest any rumors bowl reps heard.

“His name was going to be out there (for other jobs),” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said, “and we also knew that it was important to get something done quickly so he could go out on the road and recruiting and his staff could go out on the road recruiting and get that uncertainty out of the air. It was actually the way it played out, it’s turned into an asset.”

ISU (7-5) jumped two 8-4 teams in the bowl pecking order to be invited to the Camping World Bowl, where it will take on No. 15 Notre Dame on Dec. 28 (11 a.m./ABC) in Orlando, Fla. Camping World reps were in town last month to watch the Cyclones topple Texas, and saw the fan support and style of play ISU has, but the observations extended to team personnel.

The Camping World Bowl also saw a coach in Campbell who has generated some name recognition nationally the last few years.

“We’ve learned a lot, we’ve grown a lot and certainly as I’ve said before we’ve grown through this fan base,” Campbell said, “but I think there’s been a lot of growth inside our walls and all of it’s kind of collectively come to a great moment again for this football program to be on a really special stage in a really special moment for Iowa State athletics.”

ISU, which has won 23 games the last three years under Campbell, has three top-six wins, owns a victory over every team in the Big 12 and hosted ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time in school history. Campbell is the throughline in bringing all of that to reality.

“The fact that he committed to stay at Iowa State was a big factor (in being selected for the Camping World Bowl),” Pollard said. “As they told us, you’ve got a national brand coach and he’s going to be coaching in this game.”

Campbell and ISU agreed to an extension that runs through the 2025 season, giving the 40-year-old enough cache to go on the road recruiting last week and ease the minds of players. Campbell saw the extension merely as a way to continue doing his job without unnecessary distractions or conjecture. It also quelled some of the uneasiness that might have been felt in the ISU locker room.

“I don’t even look at any of that stuff, so the reality of understanding those things and just my awareness, knowing how to address those things and knowing how to stay on top of things is really important,” Campbell said. “I try to do the best job I can of being present.”

Players, like everyone else, heard the rumors on social media of which jobs are open and maybe interested in hiring their coach. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy heard some of the scenarios, but wasn’t given any reason to believe Campbell was entertaining other jobs. If he ever has a serious question about them, Purdy knows Campbell has an open door policy.

“If we have an issue, we go to him and just ask him. He’ll be straight up with us,” Purdy said. “For us players within those walls, we knew what was going on. Honestly we all believed in Coach and his staff and in each other that whatever happens the rest of the season, his decision is fine.

“We know he’s a man of his word, he’s a loyal coach and when he tells us he’s staying, that’s the truth.”