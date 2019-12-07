The Hawks (1-1, 0-1) had the date circled since February- Friday, Dec. 6 at Panorama (1-0, 1-0). It was the rematch of the game that knocked out Woodward-Granger’s dreams of a run to state.

They’ll have to circle the next date in January with the Panthers as the Hawks fell in excruciating fashion by a score of 59-57.

The last meeting between the conference foes started with a 17-9 W-G lead after one quarter but quickly slipped to Panorama’s favor. Friday’s matchup wasn’t so volatile. Keeping the game within one point for the Hawks through one period, the game was held up in a dead-heat 25-25 at the break.

Panorama took a four-point lead after another eight minutes, just a possession too far out of reach for the Hawks to mount a comeback.

Compared to the previous meeting between the two WCAC teams, Woodward took a step forward from the floor with a 48 percent shooting efficiency compared to shooting 28 percent back in February.

Woodward actually held a better rate than their opponent Friday night but were hamstrung by the physical battle that sent the whistles to action.

The common thread between the two games sits with W-G’s penalties as the Hawks were called for 23 fouls in last season’s finale and 26 fouls Friday night. That sent Panorama to the free throw line 30 times, which was converted into 15 points. W-G was 12-of-22 from the line.

On the positive end of that equation, senior Bryce Achenbach was 4-of-6 from line en route to his 19 total points. At 7-of-13 from the floor he was also the team’s lone shooter to shoot above 50 percent with more than five attempts.

Three more seniors grabbed double-digit lines as well with Pacey Moats (11) Keith Braunschweig (10) and Kaya Bowlsby (10) making up a bulk of the offense. Conversely, the defense showed up with 11 steals to outpace Panorama’s reach that managed just five thrifts.

Woodward is back on the road Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Earlham with a 7:30 tipoff.

Game Ball: Bryce Achenbach (Sr) — 19 pts, 7 rbs, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Despite the loss, Achenbach gave the Hawks a fighting chance leading the team in points and rebounds.