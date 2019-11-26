West Burlington High School boys basketball coach Ryan O'Hern wanted his players to compete in a Hall of Pride scrimmage game against Fort Madison Monday night.

It appeared they did just that. The Falcons trailed only briefly and defeated the Bloodhounds, 68-60, at West Burlington.

"It's tough with only six days of practice to try to come out here and play a game," O'Hern said. "We asked our guys to come out and compete, play hard, not turn the ball over, take good shots and for the most part I thought we did that. It was a fun night. Great crowd. Fort Madison is well-coached and it went down to the wire just like last year's game at Fort Madison."

West Burlington led 13-10 and 34-31 at the first two quarter stops. The Bloodhounds came alive in the third quarter, scoring seven of the first nine points in the period. Kaysean Rice's 3-pointer gave Fort Madison a 38-36 lead. The Falcons tied the score at 45-all, but Marvion Jackson closed the quarter with a trey to give the Bloodhounds a 48-45 edge with eight minutes to play.

The Falcons really competed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, launching a 12-point run and cruising to victory.

Jackson led all shooters with 23 points. Darian Johnson had 18 for the Falcons. Cayson Dahl came off the bench for 12 points, all in the second quarter. Colten Sherwood scored 11 points.

Parker Denning and Jayden Fedler led Fort Madison with 12 points each. Dayton Davis had 11.

"We have to show more patience offensively," O'Hern said. "Reverse the ball, get the ball moving side to side. Too many quick shots. Defensively, we have to get back on defense. We struggled defensively on transition, but we haven't worked on it a whole lot yet."

The Falcons will be scrimmaging again Saturday.

"We host a great scrimmage on Saturday." O'Hern said. "We have Keokuk, Ottumwa and Davenport Assumption coming in here to West Burlington for a scrimmage, which I think will be three really good scrimmages for us." There will be scrimmages at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., but they won't be full-game scrimmages.

West Burlington, 11-10 a year ago, opens the season Dec. 3 against Van Buren at Keosauqua.

"We have to be ready to go once the season starts," O'Hern said. "We play at Van Buren, at WACO, at Mount Pleasant. That's going to be three tough games to start the season."

Fort Madison opens its season Dec. 3 at Ottumwa.

LIBERTY 69, ILLINI WEST 55: Three Liberty players reached double figures in a win over Illini West. Nolton Klingele led with 16 points, Jordan Nelson had 15 and Breiton Klingele added 13.

Will Detrich and Lincoln Gooding each scored 13 points for Illini West.