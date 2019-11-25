MOBERLY, Mo. — The Moberly Area Community College men's basketball team went on a 10-0 run late in the first half and the 24th-ranked Greyhounds raced away with a 97-68 win over 16th-ranked Southeastern Community College on Saturday night at Fitzsimmons-John Arena.

The Blackhawks led, 18-15, midway through the first half. But Mpberly outscored SCC, 18-4, in the closing minutes and took a 46-30 lead into halftime.

Zurabi Zghenti scored 14 points to lead SCC.

SCC (6-2) hosts the FunCity Classic Friday and Saturday at Loren Walker Arena. The Blackhawks play Quakerdale Prep Academy at 7 p.m. Friday and play Lake Land College at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

NO. 2 IOWA 29, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 6

AMES — The second-ranked University of Iowa Wrestling team defeated No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa won eight-of-10 bouts, owning a 28-4 edge in takedowns and a 90-38 advantage in match points.

The Hawkeyes scored bonus points at four weight classes and swept a pair of top 10 matchups. Top-ranked Spencer Lee earned a 17-2 technical fall against No. 7 Alex Mackall at 125, and No. 5 Pat Lugo won a 4-2 decision against No. 4 Jarrett Degen at 125. Lee scored two takedowns and 12 nearfall points to terminate his match in 2 minutes 52 seconds.

“I just had to go out there and wrestle my match,” Lee said. “ I wanted to start the dual meet off strong. Start it off with a bang. That was kind of the plan.”

Lugo’s first-period takedown was the difference in a match that saw three reviews in the final minute.

“We won some pickles,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We like that dominant, it is 100 to zero probability in our favor, and it was 50-50 in a couple of those situations.”

Austin DeSanto scored five takedowns and four nearfall points in a 16-5 major decision at 133. Michael Kemerer used six takedowns and nearly three minutes of riding time to win 14-5 at 174. Jacob Warner scored four takedowns and three minutes, 23 seconds of riding time to win 11-2 at 197.

“Spencer Lee, DeSanto, Kemerer, Warner. Bonus points are huge,” Brands said

Alex Marinelli, Nelson Brands, and Tony Cassioppi won by decision against ranked wrestlers. Marinelli scored three first period takedowns to win 13-7 at 165. Cassioppi scored a takedown in short time in both the first and third periods to win, 6-0, at 285. Brands, who is unranked and undersized at 184, scored a takedown in the first tiebreak period to separate himself from No. 7 Sam Colbray, 4-3, at 184.

“I don’t even know what he was ranked. I don’t look at that stuff. I know he was ranked but I wrestle the same every match,” Nelson Brands said. “I’m going to go out there and do my best for God’s honor and glory every single time out on the mat.”

Iowa’s win was its 16th straight in the series and retained possession of the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy for the 10th straight year. The Hawkeyes return to action hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City in the Big Ten opener.

“We are one day at a time and one weekend at a time,” Tom Brands said. “We have Wisconsin coming to town and that’s what we’re looking toward.”

NO. 3 NEBRASKA 23, NO. 17 UNI 19

CEDAR FALLS — UNI Wrestling fell to Nebraska in a hard-fought dual Sunday afternoon at the historic West Gym. The Panthers picked up wins at 125, 133, 174 and 184. Jay Schwarm pinned Alex Thomsen at 125 and Taylor Lujan picking up a major decision over third-ranked Taylor Venz at 184.

The Panthers open the match with back-to-back wins.

At 125, Schwarm pinned his opponent in the second period after building a 6-2 lead. He shoes top in the second frame and never let up. He cross bowed his opponent and pinned him at the 4:20 mark of the match.

Jack Skudlarczyk trailed early in his match before earning near fall points in the second period. He cruised the rest of the way to the 8-2 win.

Nebraska picked up a tech fall at 141, a win at 149, a pin at 157 and a major decision at 165 to take an 18-9 lead with three matches to wrestle.

At 174, Bruce Steiert battled No. 3 Mikey Labriola from start to finish and earned a 2-1 win with both of his points coming in the third period.

At 184, Lujan wrestled No. 3 Taylor Venz and took control early. He built a 6-4 lead in the first period and extended the lead in the second set before closing out the 14-6 major decision.

With the wins, the Panthers rallied to cut the team lead to 18-16, but the cornhuskers picked up a tech fall at 197 to put the match out of reach. Carter Isley picked up a pair of takedowns in the third period to defeat Christian Lance 6-2 and close out the match 23-19.

The Panthers fall to 0-2 on the year while Nebraska is now 4-0 on the season.