Alex Mackall had to kind of feel his way through the first couple matches of the Cyclone Open last weekend, translating his work in the Iowa State wrestling room to a real-life environment. Naturally, some things were good, and some things are a work in progress.

“It was good to get those matches out of the way and get back to feeling what it’s like to get off a scale and compete again and be in an actual hostile environment rather than being in the practice room,” Mackall said. “You get your hands on some different guys.”

Now it’s for real. Mackall and the Cyclones will square off against Bucknell on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum, with the dual set to begin at 1 p.m. (Cyclones.tv). The Cyclone Open, which Mackall won at 125 pounds, is a good barometer for what is going well and what needs to improve.

Mackall, who transferred to ISU from Rutgers two years ago, was an NCAA qualifier last season and took third at the Big 12 championship at 125 pounds. His 27-12 record was a solid starting point, and the Cyclone Open was a gauge on where he took steps in the offseason.

“He finally kind of woke up the last two periods is the way I looked at it,” ISU coach Kevin Dresser said. “He was kind of sleepwalking through the first two matches, but that’s a credit to him that he made those adjustments. He needs to just be a little more of a fiery competitor.”

Bucknell has three former NCAA qualifiers on its roster with its strongest weights being 165 and 197 pounds, which leaves an opportunity for some of the lighter ISU weights to take advantage in the dual. More than technique or training, Mackall credits a renewed sense of belief in his skill set to help him gear up for the 2019-20 season.

“I think I was already there (skills wise) last year, I just needed to have more belief in myself and what I’ve been doing every day in the practice room,” Mackall said. “What I learned about myself is just having the belief that I can beat all those top guys and that’s what is going to put me in contention for all-American and national title.”

Bucknell will also be the first opponent to see the Cyclones’ redshirt freshman phenom, David Carr, in action in a dual. The 157-pounder isn’t expected to face returning NCAA qualifier Zach Hartman, who bumped up to 165, but Carr is relishing the opportunity to step on the mat after what has felt like a long-time coming.

“Just ready to wrestle my first dual at Hilton,” Carr said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid. Just knowing the history coming from that place, it’s Hilton Magic. Really excited for this weekend.”

ISU will be without 133-pounder Austin Gomez (concussion) this weekend, so look for Todd Small — who won the Cyclone Open — to step into the lineup. Joel Shapiro will likely get the nod at 197 in a key match against No. 17 Drew Phipps.

Dresser said he’s looking forward to seeing how each guy handles the first match of the season, and what kind of tone it sets for the weeks to come with the Iowa dual and the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational fast approaching.

“I tell these guys all the time, you get famous and you get high seeds only by beating the good guys,” Dresser said. “When you get to Hilton Coliseum, and they’ve got a highly ranked guy, you should be rubbing your hands together because that’s what is going to get you on the podium, those kinds of matches.”