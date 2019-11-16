Christy Johnson-Lynch could see the attention to detail in practice. It was her assumption that the Iowa State volleyball team would trot onto the floor against Oklahoma with a heightened sense of purpose and a fire lit underneath them because of the previous meeting last month.

All of Johnson-Lynch’s assumptions and intuitions were correct, but they took a little longer than she wanted for them to manifest.

“I didn’t feel like that was the prettiest match,” she said. “At times it felt ugly. When one team hit .060 and the other hit well below their season average, it doesn’t feel real offensive. It felt a little ugly. But defensively it was pretty awesome. Defense is what did it there for us at the end.”

ISU didn’t need a pretty win. It just needed a win, and got one with a 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25) takedown of Oklahoma on Friday night in Hilton Coliseum. It took half a set to get things going, and looked pretty grim, but instant energy sparked a seismic rally.

Sloppy passing and ineffective play at the net helped the Sooners out to a big lead. Oklahoma was tight with the Cyclones (17-8, 8-5) early in set one, but opened up a 20-12 lead after a 7-1 run to force an ISU timeout. It was the break that seemed to change everything.

“Last time we played them it kind of lit a fire under us because we didn’t perform nearly as close to how we wanted to play,” setter Piper Mauck said. “We just wanted to beat them so bad tonight and put all our energy out there. I think it showed through those long rallies.”

After the timeout, the points started coming together. Some Oklahoma errors helped, but ISU started played more in system, feeding Eleanor Holthaus and slowing down the Sooners attack — Avery Rhodes added a career-high 14 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Seven-straight points to end set one gave ISU a renewed sense of confidence.

“Those comebacks were lots of things. El was critical in those,” Johnson-Lynch said. “Maybe somebody goes back and serves a couple tough balls and then we just played really great defense to get us back in it.”

Holthaus had 19 kills on a .310 hitting percentage to go along with 14 digs, finding a groove on the outside against the big blockers from Oklahoma. Mauck was often forced to dig a would-be kill — she had 15 on the night to go along with 11.5 assists per set — but was able to get back in system quickly to find Holthaus for an easy setup and finish. Oklahoma took set two, butISU rallied back and dominated set three.

“I hit high and just mixed up my shots,” Holthaus said. “so I kept them unbalanced and unsure of where I was going.

“I think our defense was super resilient, and we just put up a fight the whole match.”

A third-straight win in the Big 12 was only part of the result of Friday night. It also gave ISU its first top-30 RPI win of the season, a crucial mark as the Cyclones seek an NCAA tournament berth after missing the tournament last season.

“It’s a huge statement when it comes time for that,” Johnson-Lynch said. “ But at the same time, coaches, we’re already thinking about who’s next up. Let’s get ready, let’s get ready. We have another big one coming up.

“These next three are just critical for us. While this was really fun and a great win and we’ll enjoy it, we’ve got to be ready for the next one.”