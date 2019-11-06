West Burlington High School senior will play for DMACC next year.

Ever since he first picked up a baseball when he was three or four, Dreyton LaVeine has dreamed of playing college baseball.

The West Burlington High School senior's dream became reality Tuesday when he signed to play baseball for the 2020-21 season at Des Moines Area Community College.

LaVeine knew the minute he stepped foot on the DMACC campus and got to meet new head baseball coach Nic Mishler that he had found his new home away from home.

"I was happy the day finally came. It's a big relief to finally get it off my shoulders and focus on everything on the diamond now," LaVeine said. "The first time I stepped on campus I knew it. The coaching staff was wonderful. It is everything I wanted — the rich history and winning the conference last year and they've gone to the World Series. I want to win a national title. That's the place I wanted to go."

LaVeine, a first-team all-conference player, spent most of his time with the Falcons last season playing catcher and pitching. He hit .397 with four doubles and two home runs and drove in 26 runs last season. On the mound, he was 2-3 with a 1.67 earned-run average. In 37 2/3 innings, he allowed just nine earned runs, walked just 15 and struck out 59 while holding opponents to a .170 batting average.

For his career, LaVeine is hitting .347 with 15 doubles and 11 homes runs and has 87 RBIs. On the mound he is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA. In 77 1/3 innings, he has allowed 31 earned run, struck out 131 and walked 43.

DMACC is eyeing LaVeine as a pitcher, but he realizes he likely will play other positions so that the Bears can get his bat in the lineup.

"Right now I will probably start on the mound. They will work with me and I'll probably move over to third base. They really like my hitting. They want me in the lineup as a hitter, even as a freshman. I will do whatever it takes to get me playing time," LaVeine said.

"They like his bat, so he might be playing different positions. I think his future is bright," said McKasson, who also is LaVeine's grandfather.

LaVeine credited Notre Dame High School baseball coach and WB-ND assistant football coach Chris Chiprez for being a big influence on his life. He plans to pursue a degree in criminology and follow in Chiprez's footsteps to become a police officer.

"Chiprez has been a huge influence on my life — baseball and off the field. I can't thank that guy enough for what he's done in my life," LaVeine said.

The Bears were the Iowa Community College Athletic Conferebce Region XI Division II champions with a 38-17 record, including 21-7 in the ICCAC. LaVeine is anxious to get started, but still has one year left to play for West Burlington. He wanted to make the most of it.

"I'm going to be in the weight room every day, getting stronger, getting faster, working on my baseball agility to make me the best player possible when I go up there," LaVeine said. "I want to reach my full potential as a player and that's Division I baseball. I have thoughts of walking on to a Division I program. I feel like DMACC is a place that's going to get me a Division I scholarship and get me to the league where I want to be."

"There are a lot of kids who look up to Dreyton. I think we're on the right track. I get one or two a year that sign and go on to college. I'm glad that's happening," McKasson said. "I'm pretty excited. I've been coaching him since four years old, playing tee-ball off an on. It's going to be different after this year not having him around, but I'm glad he chose DMACC. I think that's going to be a great fit for him."