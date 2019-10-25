Results from around the area

This story will be updated throughout the night

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

URBANDALE - The Ames football team found itself in an early hole from which it couldn’t recover.

Urbandale returned the night’s opening kickoff for a touchdown and never looked back, routing the Little Cyclones 49-10 in their season finale.

Ames ends the season 3-6.

The J-Hawks led 21-0 before Ames responded with a 23-yard touchdown strike from Cooper Downs to Nate Withers on 4th-and-long in the second quarter.

Urbandale, though, added three more scores, including one with 15 seconds remaining before halftime, to take a commanding 42-7 advantage into the break.

Aurora Fuhs made a fourth-quarter catch to become the first girl to register a reception for Ames.

- Travis Hines

Nevada 27, Roland-Story 14

NEVADA - Nevada got it done when it mattered against Roland-Story on Friday, surviving a big scare from the Norse with two late touchdowns to pull off a 27-14 victory.

Nevada trailed 14-13 following a 60-yard interception return from Roland-Story’s Kyle Selby for a touchdown with 5:08 left in the third quarter. But the Cubs answered with a touchdown drive just before the end of the quarter, then added another unanswered score in the fourth to finish the regular season 7-2 and end up 4-1 in Class 2A District 7.

“Hats off to Roland-Story, but once again our kids stepped up and found a way,” Nevada coach Andrew Kleeman said. “That’s really been their story all season. Their effort and their attitude has just been outstanding. I really feel like we’ve turned the corner in our program. I’m just super proud to coach this group of kids.”

Keaton Fry scored all three Nevada touchdowns. He had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, a 4-yard score in the third and a 16-yard scamper in the fourth.

Fry ran for 161 yards and Caden Jones 129 for Nevada.

Roland-Story finished 1-8 overall and 0-5 in 2A District 7.

“I’ve coached over 20 years and probably haven’t been more proud of a team that finished the way they did this week,” Roland-Story coach Aaron Stensland said. “I don’t know how many 1-8 teams are practicing as hard as we were and playing this hard against a 7-2 team.”

Luke Patton had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Roland-Story’s only offensive touchdown of the game.

- Joe Randleman

Norwalk 38, Gilbert 6

Gilbert couldn't get its offense going, and dropped its sixth-straight game to end the season, this time a 38-6 home game to Norwalk on Friday night. The Tigers finish the regular season 2-7.

South Hamilton 54, Eagle Grove 6

JEWELL — The South Hamilton football team forced three Eagle Grove first-quarter turnovers, and the Hawks converted all three takeaways into a 30-0 lead after the opening quarter en route to a 54-6 season-finale win Friday night.

Brandyn Feighner returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawks (6-3, 4-1) an 8-0 lead 50 seconds in the game. Brock Galetich intercepted a pass later in the first quarter, which led to his own 27-yard touchdown run.

When Eagle Grove lost a fumble on the first playing of the ensuing drive, the Hawks converted it into another score when quarterback Freddie Lewis found Feighner on an 8-yard touchdown connection through the air.

Cade Flaugh led the Hawks with 134 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run. Galetich had touchdown runs of 27 and 63 yards to finish the night with 90 on the ground. Trevor Thompson also had a pair of touchdown runs of 20 yards and one yard.

South Hamilton rushed for 323 yards on the ground in the win.

- Adam Ring

North Polk 28, Ballard 0

Ballard lost its third-straight game to end the regular season, dropping a 28-0 contest at North Polk on Friday night. The Bombers finish the regular season 3-6.

Collins-Maxwell 66, Melcher-Dallas 14

Collins-Maxwell ended its regular season in dominating fashion, topping Melcher-Dallas 66-14 at home on Friday night. The Spartans ended the regular season 6-4.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14

Colo-NESCO lost its second-straight game to end the regular season. A talented Gladbrook-Reinbeck squad topped the Royals 46-14 on Friday night. Colo-NESCO finished the regular season with a 3-7 record.