JEWELL — In the postgame huddle Friday night, South Hamilton football coach Corey Klemp discussed the intensity this year’s seniors poured out onto the field. He later noted when trying to put this season into words that what really showed was the mental toughness throughout the year.

The defense and then the run game set the intensity in the Class 1A, District 2 season finale. The Hawks forced three turnovers in the first quarter, and a total of five in the game. All three turnovers in the opening quarter led to South Hamilton touchdowns as the Hawks grounded Eagle Grove, 54-6.

“Honestly I could tell during our own warmups that our guys were just really, really amped,” Klemp said. “You could tell when we came out we started fast and got rolling really quick.

“That’s a credit to our senior group. They had the guys jacked up for the night.”

It didn’t take long for South Hamilton (6-3, 4-1) to get on the scoreboard. Brandyn Feighner returned a interception 20 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawks an 8-0 lead 50 seconds in the game. After Eagle Grove (0-9, 0-5) went 3-and-out, Trevor Thompson extended the Hawk lead with a one-yard touchdown run.

Brock Galetich intercepted a pass later in the first quarter which led to his own 27-yard touchdown run. When Eagle Grove lost a fumble on the first playing of the ensuing drive, the Hawks converted it into another score when quarterback Freddie Lewis found Feighner on an 8-yard touchdown connection through the air. The Hawks led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime.

In a night that saw nine different players record a carry, the Hawks ran for 323 yards on the ground. Cade Flaugh led the Hawks with 134 rushing yards on 14 carries including a 5-yard touchdown run. Galetich added a touchdown run of 63 yards to open the second half and finish the night with 90 on the ground. Thompson also had a touchdown run of 20 yards in the third quarter.

“What else was nice about tonight was getting that next generation of guys and then the generation after that that are coming in some time on the field,” Klemp said.

Galetich closed out the game with an interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.

“It was a great way to send out a senior group that has been so integral to what we’ve tried to build here over the last few years,” Klemp said. “These are guys that bought in from the time they were freshmen and done everything we’ve asked of them.”