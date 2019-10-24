One of the main reasons Nevada volleyball is ranked 10th in Class 3A is the number of ways the Cubs can beat a team on the volleyball court.

The potent hitting, precise passing and accurate setting garner most of the headlines for Nevada.

The Cubs average nearly 11 kills per set at a 0.237 efficiency rate with 10.26 assists per set. They also average 12 digs and 2.46 blocks per set.

With such an efficient attack often utilizing several quick strikes and tremendous passing and defensive play it’s easy to overlook the Cubs potent serving game. But they are one of the better serving teams in 3A and that was on full display in their sweep of Prairie City-Monroe in the 3A regional quarterfinals Tuesday in Nevada.

“The fun thing is we have five athletes who each have over 30 aces on their own,” Nevada coach Jonny Sneiderman said. “When you have six servers and five of them have that many aces we’ve got a lot of servers that at any point can make that run for us.”

Aubrey Gibson was the one to take charge for Nevada against PCM.

Gibson had a tremendous serving stretch to end the first set, picking up an ace on three of Nevada’s final four points. She continued that into the start of the second, sparking a 7-0 run to help the Cubs take control right off the bat.

“We’ve been working on (serving) a lot in practice,” Gibson said. “We do it over and over and just get it done. I like getting my team the opportunity to play the ball back.”

For the match Gibson had five aces on a perfect 22 of 22 effort in helping Nevada down PCM by scores of 25-7, 25-18 and 25-8. She entered the regional match serving at a 94-percent clip with a team-high 42 aces despite not being overpowering with her serve.

“I’m more (about) placement,” Gibson said. “If you can target a certain passer then she can’t pass it and they can’t get an offense going.”

Gibson has also become a valuable player in the back row.

“Aubrey has just worked really hard and she has definitely earned a larger role on the team in terms of being a DS (defensive specialist) for us,” Sneiderman said. “She so good at that role that we don’t lose a beat.”

Gibson added two digs and an assist against PCM.

As a team, Nevada was a fantastic 70 of 72 serving with 11 aces in the win over the Mustangs. With regional play starting the Cub servers are more dialed in than ever.

“Lately we’ve been working on pressure serving in practice,” Morgan Tupper said. “We have to run if we don’t get a certain amount in. Knowing we’re going into in the postseason, (Sneiderman) has been testing that through practices. At state it’s going to be loud and you’re going to have to be able to serve.”

Gray (36), Hannah Thomsen (34), Tupper (33) and Kacie Rewerts (33) are the other Cub players with more than 30 aces. Against PCM Gray was 21 of 22 with three aces, Thomsen 8 of 8 with one ace and Tupper and Rewerts each 6 of 6 with one ace.

Another big plus for Nevada in the win over the Mustangs was its depth.

The Cubs had eight players with at least one kill, 10 with a dig and five with an assist. Getting several players off the bench postseason experience could come in handy down the road.

“We have a super-strong bench that can fill in wherever we need them,” Sniderman said. “Our mentality is that if someone is on the court and isn’t getting the job done for us we’ve got options on our bench. I really believe we’ve got one of the best benches. It’s hard keeping them on the bench - they’re a vital option at any point and it allows our starters to play free knowing if it’s not their night we’ve got more options.”

Lily Goos came off the bench and contributed one kill and one block apiece and Madison McGaffin one kill in the victory over PCM. Maddie Dunham added six digs and one assist, Erin Coogler three digs, Bridget Patterson one dig and Mayzi Weig one block.

Nevada (31-9) will face Heart of Iowa Conference rival North Polk (30-10) in the regional semifinals next Tuesday back at Nevada. The Cubs swept the Comets in their regular-season meeting - 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.