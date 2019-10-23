AMES — Iowa State University's beloved 'Cy' celebrated its 65th birthday on Oct. 16.

In Cy's history, many have walked in his shoes — which are often difficult to maneuver — and mimic the legacy that Cy's personality has set out for fans: kindness and confidence.

Iowa State earned its "Cyclones" title following a Sept. 28 football game in 1895, according to information by the Iowa State University Special Collections and University Archives, where the team scored 36 points against Northwestern University. According to ISU's special collections and archives, The Chicago Tribune referred to ISU's performance against Northwestern University as being "struck by a Cyclone."

First appearing at ISU's Homecoming on Oct. 16, 1954, Cy — who remained nameless until a national "Name-the-Bird" contest was held — was eight feet tall and built by the ISU Pep Squad, the ISU special collections and university archives detail. The mascot was later named by Wilma Beckman Ohlsen, who submitted "Cy" as a potential name for the bird.

"There isn't a more recognizable and lovable ambassador for Cyclone Athletics than Cy," Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement to the Ames Tribune. "Iowa State fans, of all ages, routinely line up to get their selfies taken with Cy at every opportunity. Cy is one of the most iconic characters on our campus and also the most popular."

Around five to six ISU students are Cy on any given day; while Cy's typical whereabouts are found cheering on the Cyclones at sporting events, Cy also visits birthday parties, company events, fundraisers, and races. In total, Cy is seen at around 200 events a year, along with the national cheerleading mascot competition, said Kelli Baker, ISU's spirit squad coordinator and head cheerleading coach.

There are a few things that many don't know about Cy.

First, Cy only has four fingers, so using Cy's hands can be difficult. Walking in his shoes is similar to navigating scuba flippers, Baker said, making a trek up stairs awkward.

In total, Cy weighs around 10 pounds and the uniform feels similar to wearing overalls. His vision is better than most mascots, according to Baker, but it's often hard for Cy to hear as the mask is insulated by six inches of foam.

To become Cy, students are able to audition for the non-verbal role after a previous mascot graduates. Prior to a auditions, a meeting is held where students are informed on what to expect during a Cy try-out: a freestyle dance, a game similar to "Heads Up" that tells a non-verbal story, and a skit. Later, try-outs are done in front of current mascots and Baker, followed by a real-time performance for those who are moved forward in the try-out process.

"It was a surreal experience," senior captain of the mascot said on her first time being Cy.

Following her try-out, she was given the opportunity to become Cy at a women's basketball game. Putting on the costume was nerve-racking, she said, but once she stepped on the court it was electrifying.

"It's the greatest job ever," she said. "While there's ups and downs and struggles, it's so entirely worth it."

Once students are picked to become Cy, their anonymity is up to them, Baker said, and some prefer to keep the name behind the mask a secret. However, when working with outside events, organizers will talk directly with students who portray Cy.

"It's a collective unit, but they definitely don't individualize who they are in the mascot squad," Baker said.

Those stepping into Cy's uniform are able to do so on a volunteer-basis – but sporting events are a favorite among mascots, Baker said. However, Cy is never just one person during the event as shifts are often traded to accommodate student volunteers.

"It's an 8-hour day so they each are Cy at some point," Baker said.

Along with traveling to home events, Cy has made his way across the country to different stadiums as well as across the world. In the senior captain's 3 1/2-year career as Cy, she's gotten the opportunity to travel to Rome with the university as well as travel to different turfs around the country.

The experience has not only immersed her in new backgrounds, but given her confidence that she's always wanted, she said.

"When I was in high school, I was very quiet and reserved," she said. "When I became Cy, it was a whole other experience (and) very quickly my personality started to shift — I felt like I was really coming out of my shell and being the person that I wanted to be."

As a senior captain, she stresses the importance of not letting Cy's personality sway away from what the community recognizes. Cy is confident, but he's not cocky, she said.

"Some mascots (like to be) 'the strongest guy in the house,' and they're going to let you know it," she said. "Cy is really confident and jazzed, but he's not going to be a jerk to other mascots or other fans, and he's really fun and he wants to interact with as many people as possible."

"The show is not about him."

While Cy represents a character, it's one that many feel a connection to and share memories with," the senior mascot captain said.

"I think the human connection — which is kind of ironic — that we can make to people is what really draws (fans) into Cy," she said.

Cy's birthday leads up ISU's Homecoming "Cy's the Limit," where events began Oct. 19 and run until ISU's football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 26.