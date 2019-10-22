KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a coach tasked with replacing the conference's best player and an additional pair of valuable contributors, Iowa State's Bill Fennelly looked both happy and at ease Tuesday afternoon.

It might have been due to where he was standing, inside Municipal Auditorium, which this day was hosting the Big 12's annual women's basketball media day, but next spring will be the site of the conference's tournament in conjunction with the men's event down the street at the Sprint Center.

“We have a unique fan base - we have a lot of crossover fans,” Fennelly said. “I think to have it in one venue where Kansas City turns into the basketball capital of the country for one week.

“This place, the way it's built, the way it's set up and certainly with the great tournament they've had here with the men forever, we'll benefit from that.”

The ISU men's program has been dominant here for more than a half-decade, with four Big 12 tournament championships in six years, including winning this past March. It hasn't been just the winning that has made ISU's success in KC so notable, as the Cyclones faithful have flooded the Power & Light entertainment district here, giving ISU a huge home-court advantage some 200 miles from Hilton Coliseum.

With the two tournaments overlapping, Fennelly's team figures to reap much of that same benefit.

“They want to watch basketball. They want to have a good time,” Fennelly said of Cyclone fans. “You walk from the (Power & Light), and there's a lot of establishments on the way over here, grab a couple cold ones and come in and watch us play.

“It's 'Hilton South' for a reason. It's certainly more so with the men's basketball, but if we're here, I think our fans will come over and watch. which will be fun.”

Given ISU was second nationally in attendance last year, here's guessing Fennelly is right and ISU fans will do their part to fill Municipal Auditorium.

The move away from KC after 2012 was likely well-intentioned, but the way the conference's northern schools - Kansas, Kansas State and ISU - embrace basketball and this city's first-class treatment of the men's program, bringing it back just makes sense.

“I don't think it worked,” Fennelly said of the tournament's separation that brought them to Dallas twice and Oklahoma City five times. “I'm obviously very prejudiced.

“Oklahoma City was great. I loved being there. They did a great job. It's fun to play where an NBA team plays, but when you think about the experience for the players and the fans, it's got to be a place where the fans are there to see the players.”

I've been to every men's tournament here since 2013, with four of those stays lasting the entire tournament with ISU's success. The city is absolutely abuzz with basketball during those days. It's an ideal host that will embrace the addition of the women's tournament rather than letting it slip to the backburner.

“The fans of Kansas City are very passionate,” Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell said, “are very exciting about college basketball.

“It's exciting for our fan base not to have to choose (between the men's and women's tournaments) right now.”

It will evelevate the women's tournament and augment the men's.

“College basketball is such a part of the fabric of this area,” Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie, who grew up just a short drive away in Blue Springs, Mo., said. “I think the community is really going to embrace it.”

ISU fans almost certainly will, and from what we've seen throughout much of the last six years on the men's side, that by itself is enough to buoy a tournament. Give Cyclone fans two things to cheer for, and the Big 12 might never want to leave.

“We know,” ISU junior Maddie Wise said, “that our fan base is going to follow us.”