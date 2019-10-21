Since starting the season with nine losses through the first three weeks of the season, Woodward-Granger volleyball has been on an absolute tear. The Hawks stand at 21-10 after claiming an undefeated title at their home Norm McCune Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Taking in five sets Saturday, four weeks have passed since W-G logged its last loss to North Polk. Part of that perfect string also served as a preview for the postseason as the Hawks took down second-round district matchup Van Meter on Thursday at home before Saturday’s action.

The Van Meter matchup marked W-G’s first match of the season going through five sets. Winning in 3-2 after a 15-10 win in sudden death fashion, the Hawks cleared past the 20-win Bulldogs on the back of a stellar performance from senior Emma Drake leading the way with 24 assists and 20 digs to keep the night moving.

W-G sophomore libero Darby Nixon also dug down for a team-high 22 digs and was 25-of-26 from the service line. That efficiency radiated throughout the court as the Hawks held a team 94.1 percent serve rate for one of the season’s top marks along with 11 aces.

That momentum against one of the most seasoned rosters the Hawks have faced continued Saturday with another trademark win over Roland-Story. After falling down in the first set, W-G clawed back for a 2-1 victory over the 28-win team after taming standout Amy Rathmacher at the net.

Along with the clinching win over Roland, Woodward flew past Panorama for the second time this season along with wins over Colfax-Mingo, South Hardin and Grand View Christian to close out the regular season.

The Hawks have a week of practice ahead to go through the tape against the Bulldogs before meeting again Monday, Oct. 28 in Van Meter in the second round of districts.