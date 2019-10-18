MOUNT PLEASANT — Abby Ryon looked around the cross country course on the south side of Mount Pleasant High School Thursday afternoon, soaking it all in one last time.

The Mount Pleasant senior made sure her final run on her home course would be one she would remember the rest of her life.

As she paced sophomore teammate Abby Blint through the first two miles of the Southeast Conference meet, it was a sort of passing of the torch, from one great runner to another. From an upperclassmen to an underclassmen. From a friend to a friend.

Ryon made her final run on her home course a victorious one, capturing the individual crown for the second straight year. And her teammates made sure it would be it would be a day none would forget. The Panthers had eight of the top 12 finishers, running away with the team title with 18 points, 42 points better than runner-up Fort Madison.

Only Fort Madison sophomore Katelyn Dennis, who finished third in 21 minutes, 33.52 seconds, kept the Panthers from a perfect score.

Ryon won in 19:54.02, followed by Blint in 20:48.93.

It was the Panthers' day, one they won't soon forget.

"It was fantastic. Beautiful weather. Great crowd. Running with the team on the home course. It was everything I could have asked for and more," said Ryon, who is ranked seventh in Class 3A and is one of five seniors on the team. "It's been kind of stressful at times, knowing you are the fastest. But it's also been very rewarding. It's great to watch these women train hard all season long and over the summer. It's great to see our hard work pay off once the end of the season comes around."

"We did amazing. We had a couple goals. A lot of the girls, I think, PRed tonight and they pushed each other. We have a good, solid varsity that works together and they really worked together tonight. They did amazing," said Blint, who competed in the girls state wrestling tournament last January. "My run was really good. I went out fast and pushed myself through the middle mile, which is something I have been trying to work on and I achieved some goals that I wanted."

Ryon set the pace early as Blint kept within striking distance for the first two miles, following the plan they put together. If the Panthers are to have a chance to qualify for state as a team, they will need a big performance by Blint and the rest of the team.

"We talked about it and I said, 'All right, you go out and I'll follow you and see how long I can go with you,'" Blint said. "I've definitely learned a lot. She's very encouraging and very positive all the time. That's really nice as a teammate. I definitely have to pick up on that next year and help the team and be a leader. I have to stay positive and help everyone else and hopefully have a good season next year. But I'm definitely going to miss her."

"I was pacing her through the first two miles this meet again. I want to get her ready to hopefully help qualify the team at districts," Ryon said. "I really hope we can get that together. Hopefully Blint can qualify as an individual. We just have to get the team in that mindset that we're racing for everything here. This is our chance to race one last time together."

Dennis, who splits her time between softball and cross country in the fall, had a solid run to help the Bloodhounds to a second-place finish in the team race.

"I love this course. It's out in the open and it's really breezy out here. That's one of my favorite parts about it. It's different than all the other races," Dennis said. "When I recover from this, I'll probably do a few hard workouts because we have a whole week to recover from this."

Burlington, competing in its first Southeast Conference meet, was led by freshman Ella Schroeder, who was 17th in 23:18.72. She comes from a running family. Her brothers, Cameron and Cole, both ran for BHS. Cameron now competes for Western Illinois University.

The Grayhounds had a little added motivation for this race.

"Our whole cross country team decided to go with pink hair for breast cancer awareness. Also it's Pink Out for our last home football game (Friday) night. We wanted to support that and also for breast cancer awareness," Ella Schroeder said. "I'm really proud of everyone. We had kind of a rocky start because we didn't get much mileage in this summer, but we've all improve tremendously throughout the season. I'm proud of the time difference we've made."

TEAM SCORES

1. Mount Pleasant, 18. 2. Fort Madison, 60. 3. Washington, 84. 4. Fairfield, 88. 5. Burlington, 131.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

1. Abby Ryon (MP), 19:54.02. 2. Abby Blint (MP), 20:48.93. 3. Katelyn Dennis (FM), 21:33.52. 4. Cristina Carthey (MP), 21:43.17. 5. Monroe Swain (MP), 21:44.62. 6. Kendall Dascher (MP), 21:59.12, 7. Maggie Jennings (MP), 22:00.31. 8. Maddy McVey (FM), 22:02.59. 9. Belle Neador (MP), 22:12.37. 10. Makenzie Kraemer (FF), 22:14.66.

AREA TEAMS

Burlington — 17. Ella Schroeder, 23:18.72. 28. Casey Pepper, 25:40.56. 34. Cora Ransford, 26:39.72. 42. Brianna Reed, 30:39.42. 44. Daniele Fort, 33:24.28.

Fort Madison — 3. Dennis. 8. McVey. 13. Anna Kester, 22:39.28. 22. Marquel Warner, 23:54.00. 24. Mylah Blanchard, 24:16.27. 26. Lauren Otte, 24:54.87. 29. Lily Scott, 25:54.52. 30. Ellie Schulte, 25:55.49. 33. Brandy Walker, 26:37.18. 36. Kay Quiem, 27:01.36. 39. Rachel Hellman, 28:42.87.

Keokuk — 11. Hannah Sanderson, 22:22.20. 21. Destiny Bennett, 23:40.00. 43. Brooklyn Finch, 32:50.40.

Mount Pleasant — 1. Ryon. 2. Blint. 4. Carthey. 5. Swain. 6. Dascher. 7. Jennings. 9. Meador. 12. Aurora Vansickel, 22:35.59. 16. Claire Holtkamp, 22:58.43. 35. Malena Yocum, 27:00.52. 40. Brooklynne Snavely, 28:43.58.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Burlington — 7. Katelin Kobliska, 13:14.59. 30. Autumn Price, 15:03.78. 42. Ava Pettit, 15:36.78. 53. Hunter Pender, 16:15.12.