For the second straight season, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team captured the Little Hawkeye Conference title as they breezed through the field undefeated Thursday in Pella.

It was a nearly unblemished run for the Filles as they rand through four matches. It was a pool style type tournament and DC-G started off the tournament with unblemished 2-0 wins over Grinnell and Pella. That led to a pool play finale against Norwalk and from there it turned into yet another victory as the Fillies punched their tickets to the conference final.

Once there, it was quite the battle with Indianola. That battle began with a surging start for the Fillies which turned into a strong 25-16 set one final. Indianola fought back and took a strong 18-14 mark late in set two. From there Indianola edged out DC-G 7-6 to win set two 25-20 and force a decisive set three. Once set three began, it was all about the Fillies as they cruised in the final set 15-5 to crown themselves tournament champions.

It’s the second straight season that the Fillies have not only won the conference title but the second time in over 13 years finishing the regular season with 30 or more wins. With their record, the Fillies have been granted a first-round bye come postseason play. They will take on the round one winner between Perry and Boone on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. from Meadows Gym.