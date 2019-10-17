The Lourdes Central Knights picked up a pair of wins during Triangular action and reached 19 victories on Tuesday, October 15.

Lourdes have tallied 19 wins during the 2019 season so far.

It is the most victories since 2009 when the Knights finished 19-7.

Lourdes def. Pawnee City; 25-18, 25-8.

Gina McGowen led the Knights with eight kills. Addie DeFreece and Elaina Madison added five kills, each; Aspen Meyer and Libby Baumert, three each; Ivye Meyer, one.

Digs: Ainsley Esser, seven; Emma Heng, six; Ivye Meyer, three; Libby Baumert, two; Addie DeFreece and Aspen Meyer, one each.

Ivye Meyer led with 16 assists and Aspen Meyer provided, three.

Aspen Meyer led the Knights with five ace serves; Ainsley Esser, four; Emma Heng, two; Addie DeFreece, one.

Lourdes def. Lewiston; 25-15, 25-14.

Digs: Emma Heng, three; Ainsley Esser, one.

Assists: Ivye Meyer, eight; Sofia Fulton, two; Gina McGowen, two.

Ace Serves: Ainsley Esser and Aspen Meyer led with eight; Emma Heng, three; Addison DeFreece, one.

Note: Ainsley Esser reached 75 ace serves this season. Previous record was held by Elizabeth Krog in 2005 with 69.

Lourdes Varsity will face Sidney (29-4) tonight, October 17. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.