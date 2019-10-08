Mariana Rodrigues pounded 15 kills to lead 10th-ranked (NJCAA Div. I) Indian Hills to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 win over Southeastern Community College at Ottumwa Monday night.

Cassia Lemos had 40 assists for Indian Hills (20-3).

Rachel Bingham paced SCC at the net with nine kills and Rachel Malinowski added six. Jenna Saad finished with 13 assists and three kills. Malinowski led the Blackhawk defense with nine digs and Melodee Schulte had seven.

Sunday, Moraine Valley needed five sets to defeat SCC, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12, at Palos Hills, Illinois. That ended SCC's seven-match winning streak. Bingham had 21 kills for SCC and Malinowski added 14. Saad had 44 assists.

SCC (17-11) hosts Des Moines Area Community College (23-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loren Walker Arena. Moraine Valley improved to 20-2.

COLLEGE GOLF

SCC HOLDS 2nd PLACE: Southeastern Community College's men's golf team holds second place after Monday's first round of the SCC-William Penn Invitational at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.

William Penn's Gold team is in first place with 318 strokes and SCC carded 342. Simpson and Southwestern Community College are tied for third at 343 strokes, Fontbonne is fifth at 344 and William Penn Blue is sixth with a 382.

The final round is scheduled for Tuesday.

William Penn's Oscar Flores was Monday's medalist with a 1-over 73.

Jon Jarvis led SCC with an 82 and Lane Campbell carded an 84. SCC's Isaac Moeller had an 86, Jake Fraise shot a 90, Kaleb Cochran carded a 96 and Thomas Wade, playing as an individual, shot a 99.

PREP BOYS GOLF

TITANS, MURPHY ADVANCE: West Hancock finished second in the Class 1A regional at Arrowhead Heights Golf Course in Camp Point, Illinois, and advances to next week's sectional tournament.

Pittsfield won the regional with a 369. West Hancock was at 381 and Southeastern took third with a 409. All three advance to Monday's Mount Sterling sectional at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club in Kewanee, Illinois.

Illlini West junior Jackson Murphy advances as an individual after carding an 88. Rushville-Industry's Cole Hopping was medalist with a 78.

Drake Hammel led West Hancock with a 92. Other Titans competing were Dane Pfeiferling (94), Nick Finch (96), Ben Hollis (99), Andrew Harness (101) and Justin Reneau (124).

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ILLINI WEST 2, TRIOPIA 0: A balanced attack enabled the Chargers to sweep Triopia, 25-11, 25-11, at Concord, Illinois.

Illini West's Paige Gutting, Halee Wood, Hallie Ray, Ava Bliss, Karli Artman and Megan Harrell each had two kills. Artman had 10 assists and Bliss led the defense with eight digs. Harrell added seven digs and Taylor Spence, Alisza LeMaire and Artman had five digs each.

Illini West (19-4, 3-0) hosts Bushnell-Prairie City Tuesday. Triopia slipped to 16-4.

UNITED 2, WEST CENTRAL 0: United High School swept West Central, 25-21, 25-21, at Monmouth, Illinois.

Megan Schaley had six kills for West Central and Brianna Kinkaid added four. Sadie Lenz had 14 assists. MacKenzy Ludington had three blocks and Kinkaid had two. Mady Reid led the Heat defense with 10 digs and Lenz had nine. Reed served two aces and Halee Porter had one.

West Central is 10-8-1 overall and 3-3 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

CARR, RYAN TAKE 2nd: Danville-New London's Ty Carr took second place in the boys event and Mount Pleasant's Abby Ryon was second among the girls at the Hillcrest Academy Invitational in Kalona.

In the boys five-kilometer event, Pella won with 40 points and Williamsburg was second at 73. Danvlle-New London (90) was third, Mount Pleasant (233) was ninth and Holy Trinity (283) finished 10th of 13 teams. Pella's Josiah Wittenberg was the individual winner in 17:34.74.

Carr was second in 17:37.82 and his teammate Alexander Julian took third in 17:38.55. Also running for Danville-New London were Oliver Sowell (17th, 18:31.28), Mason Chipman (35th, 19:17.95), Gabriel Gourley (37th, 19:31.14), Seth Bailey (47th, 20:02.28) and Rylan Martin (67th, 20:52.45).

Logan White led Mount Pleasant with a 42nd place finish in 19:46.33. Also running for Mount Pleasant were Luke Ryon (46th, 19:55.32), Nick McCormick (50th, 20:09.45), Logan Lee (56th, 20:31.77), Nathan McWilliams (59th, 20:36.37), Gabe Feldmann (62nd, 20:45.01) and Nathan Peiffer (78th, 21:49.26).

Holy Trinity's Matt Hellige led the Crusaders with a fifth place finish in 17:47.84. Also running for Holy Trinity were Jacob Mohrfeld (60th, 20:40.02), Mitchell Pothitakis (81st, 22:04.52), Chandler Rung (83rd, 22:07.33), Jacob Pothitakis (91st, 24:27.07), Wyatt Hellman (92nd, 24:34.36) and Rhett Fullhart (98th, 27:29.48).

WACO didn't have enough runners for a team score. Jonah Egli led the Warriors, finishing 32nd 19:12.61. Tanner Conwell was 76th in 21:39.10 and Mattias Luitjens was 99th in 27:42.08.

Mid-Prairie won the girls team championship with 45 points, 10 better than runner-up Williamsburg. Mount Pleasant was fifth at 123 points and Danville-New London was seventh at 220. There were 13 teams.

Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler was the individual champion in 18:40.03 and Abby Ryon took seond in 19:57.16.

Also running for Mount Pleasant were Abby Blint (17th, 21:32.74), Maggie Jennings (29th, 22:29.03), Kendall Dascher (37th, 23:03.08), Cristina Carthey (38th, 23:04.50), Monroe Swain (43rd, 23:17.06) and Belle Meador (45th, 23:21.04).

Addison Parrott paced Danville-New London with a fourth place finish in 20:26.55. Also running for the Bears were Carissa Mackey (44th, 23:18.73), BreAnn Yaley (52nd, 24:12.34), Makayla Wells (62nd, 24:58.41), Allyson Farley (64th, 25:06.98), Cassidy Yaley (69th, 25:30.33) and Peyton Carr (77th, 26:48.63).

WACO had three runners. Grace Conwell finished 75th in 26:34.57 and was followed to the chute by Hannah Dennis (89th, 28:31.71) and Makenzie Shelman (94th, 30.44.98).

GIRLS SWIMMING

BURLINGTON 127, WEST 35: The Grayhounds raced past Davenport West at the BHS pool.

Burlington took first and second places in seven events. Azriel Counterman won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:17.62 and teammate Anna McDowell was second in 2:22.21. Jordyn Boyer (2:46.67) and Ellie Shepherd (3:16.74) took the top two places in the 200 individual medley. In the 100 butterfly, Burlington's Jacey Moore was first in 1:14.46 and Carlee Brown was second in 1:26.60. The Grayhounds' Hannah Hentzel made it a sweep in the butterfly with a third place finish in 1:31.19.

Counterman picked up another win in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.15 and Boyer was second in 1:06.83. Burlington's Elena AbouAssaly won the 500 freestyle in 6:39.29 with teammate Emily Darnell second in 6:42.80. Hentzel won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.75 with teammate Sammi Gerdes taking second in 1:20.95. The Grayhounds also took the top two places in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Taylor Moore, McDowell, Counterman and AbouAssaly won in 4:38.33. The team of Sarah Macomber, Darnell, Megan Mickael and Gerdes took second in 5:09.53.

Brown won the 100 backstroke in 1:14.34 and Burlington picked up two other relay victories. Brown, Gerdes, Moore and Boyer won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.22. Boyer, McDowell, Moore and Counterman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.60.

Burlington had two other second place finishers. AbouAssaly was second in the 50 freestyle in 29.05 seconds and Megan Smith was second in diving with a score of 141.10.

Burlington beat West, 43-29, in the junior varsity meet. Burlington's Lyndsey Ratliff picked up two victories. She won the 200 freestyle in 2:40.37 and the 100 freestyle in 1:07.53. Burlington's Brynne Skinner won the 50 freestyle in 35.10. The BHS team of Aly Steward, Skinner, Smith and Shepherd won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:25.62.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STONE TEAMS GO 3-1: Edward Stone won three of four seventh-grade matches over Mount Pleasant.

In the A match, Anna Buxton served 18 aces to lead Stone to a 21-14, 21-15 win. Sophie Brown had two kills and an ace. Stone won the B match, 21-15, 21-7. Bryn Bertlshofer served 11 aces. Yasmine Lupercio had five aces and a kill. Aalyssa Preader, Lilly Schmidt and Nadia Jones each served two aces.

Stone's Annabel Townsend served 11 aces in a 21-8 win in the C match. Mount Pleasant won the D match, 21-18. Townsend served four aces for Edward Stone and Azalea Quinones had three.