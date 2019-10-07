Plus a kickoff time for ISU at Texas Tech

Matt Campbell has long held the belief that offensive line play can’t fully be evaluated until the end of each football season. The fourth-year Iowa State coach did, however, take time almost halfway through the regular season to give a few broad thoughts.

The offensive line performance against Baylor left Campbell with an admittedly sour taste in his mouth. The running game was mostly ineffective, and choppy offense followed because of it. A blowout of TCU, and the performance of Bryce Meeker in particular, had him feeling better.

“(Meeker) had a tough game last week, I think it shows Bryce is a very good testament to our team that just stay the course, just keep playing,” Campbell said after the game. “If you want to say one guy, I was really proud of Bryce. Nobody wants to not play your best game last week, but man, that guy came today and I thought he was really special, just did a great job.”

The evaluation Campbell coincided with Meeker, and right guard Josh Knipfel, in making the Pro Football Focus team of the week for Week 6. ISU (3-2, 1-1) rushed for 189 yards, including 102 by quarterback Brock Purdy while the line was solid in its pass protection, allowing just one sack.

Knipfel didn’t allow a quarterback pressure in 33 snaps against the Horned Frogs, resulting in PFF’s highest grade among all guards nationally. Meeker didn’t allow pressure from his spot at right tackle in 33 snaps either, and had the nation’s highest run blocking grade.

Even when the production has been choppy the last few weeks, the Cyclones have been able to maintain continuity with its starting five, who have played next to one another the next four games. The next wrinkle could be the return of redshirt sophomore Colin Newell.

Newell went down with a knee injury in the third overtime against Northern Iowa, and has missed the last four games. He was in uniform Saturday, but didn’t see any action. He could be returning this week against West Virginia (3 p.m./ESPN) on the road.

“We felt like we were still probably maybe a week away,” Campbell said during the Big 12 coaches teleconference about the decision to not play Newell versus TCU. “I’d say he’s closest to probable that he has been for this week. I really do expect him to play this week but once we get on the practice field in the early part of the week we’ll see where he is. But he practiced all week and just not 100 percent going into that football game last week.”

Newell’s return puts ISU coaches into decision-making mode. It’s possible he goes back into the starting lineup at center, the position he played for 13 games in his career, but Collin Olson has filled in the last four games and done well. There’s also a possibility he steps in at one of the guard positions, but the most likely right now is slotting him as a backup behind Trevor Downing.

“This group has really started to do some good things but I think a lot of credit, and we know that, Colin is a guy that can be an anchor for us,” Campbell said. “I think just trying to find out what the right rhythm is for this team and make sure that we don’t mess up the rhythm of the offensive line. But getting Colin back only strengthens us and I don’t think weakens us in any way.”

ISU-TTU kickoff time set

ISU’s game at Texas Tech on Oct. 19 will be an 11 a.m. kickoff in Lubbock, Texas, the school announced Monday. It will be broadcast on FS1.

Brock Purdy recognized

Brock Purdy completed 19-of-24 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a career-high 102 yards with a pair of scores in leading ISU to a win over TCU on Saturday. For his efforts, he was recognized by the Davey O'Brien Award and the Manning Award, which are presented annually to the nation's top quarterback.

Purdy was selected as a "Great 8" performer by the Davey O'Brien Award, and was one of eight stars of the week for the Manning Award.