Bruce Vertanen closed the postgame meeting with his team on Friday night just like he always does. He congratulated his players on a job well done, highlighted a few players' standout successes, and then told them he expected punctuality for their meeting Saturday morning.

“Be on time, be a man,” he said before glancing at one of his wide receivers. “Be on time, be a woman.”

The wideout he looked to, Aurora Fuhs, plays football just like generations of Little Cyclones have before. Fuhs shows up to every practice, weight-lifting sessions and meetings, and “takes some hits sometimes” in practice, according to fellow senior Gabe Ante.

However, she's different in one pioneering way: she's the first girl to ever play varsity football for Ames.

Fuhs made her football debut at Des Moines North last week, and then lined up at receiver again in the fourth quarter of the Little Cyclones' 58-21 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Friday night. She played one series late in the game, and Ames ran the ball each time to preserve a victory.

Fuhs had never played football until this season, and she wasn't even a football fan — her football-viewing experience didn't go any deeper than watching a few Super Bowls. But as a marching band member during her freshman and sophomore years, she remembers sitting in the stands, watching the Ames team, and wondering why she couldn't be among them.

“I was like, 'Dang, I want to be on the field and play, I want to get a touchdown, I want to play for the team, not cheer on the team,'” she told the Ames Tribune on Friday night, her blonde hair spilling onto her black No. 80 Ames varsity uniform. “Like, I'm still cheering on the team. But I wanted to be a part of the team.”

The IHSAA 2019-2020 handbook recommends that schools give consideration for girls to compete on boys' sports team if a like program is not offered. The IHSAA recommends that an administrator and coach meet with the girl and her parents, and inform her that she will be treated like other team members and that there is risk of injury while playing football.

Fuhs emailed Vertanen during her junior year to see what he thought, and he told her that she was welcome to join the team if she'd like. In the spring, Fuhs teetered back-and-forth on whether or not she should play. But when she bought football cleats, she applied some pressure on herself to go through with it. “Well, I kind of have to do it now,” she thought.

She talked with current players, trained with some of them and prepared for a senior season on the gridiron.

“I watched a lot of football videos on YouTube, and I'm like, that could be me, that could be me doing that on the high school football field,” she said.

However, nerves continued to fester over the summer. On the first day of camp, she sat in the bleachers ahead of practice, and she cried.

“I'm the only girl,” she thought. “The guys are going to say stuff.”

It was nerve-wracking.

But she gathered herself with the encouragement of some current players, and attended that first day of practice. She's been a part of the team ever since.

“The team is more of a family. They didn't say anything,” she said of anticipating negative feedback. “And they're there to support.”

Said Vertanen: “From the point that she stepped onto the field and became a part of this team, she's been there every step of the way.”

None of the boys on the team had ever played with a girl before, but Ante said that it doesn't feel much different. He said he couldn't even remember when he first learned she would be playing this year, because it seems like she's always been a part of it.

“She's just kind of one of the guys,” he told the Tribune, “and she told us that she doesn't mind being called that, too.”

Ames senior quarterback Cooper Downs said she's done everything asked of her. He's impressed with her and her ability to be the only female member of a previously all-boy team.

“I don't know how she does it,” Downs said, shaking his head and laughing. “I'm gonna be completely honest with you, I don't know how she does it.”

Said Ante: “It's really cool that she (joined). I think it probably was scary, but once she got to know us and stuff like that, I think she really fits in.”

Her decision to play is not without critics, of course. Fuhs said she did, in fact, hear some jeers from the opposing players at Des Moines North, but that her teammates were quick to defend her and tell her not to worry. On Fridays, the Ames team wears their jerseys to school, and Fuhs will get quizzical looks and questions from classmates.

“I'm like, 'Yeah, I do (play football). If you have something to say, say it,'” she said. “But it doesn't really bother me because they're just people in the stands watching, and I'm on the field playing.”

The first week of practice this season, Fuhs would hear a refrain from the coaches — “This is my first time coaching a girl” — and she said that they've adapted to the change quickly, as Fuhs has broken into what has been, for generations, an all-male fraternity.

She's noticed the coaches' usage of “men and women,” rather than just saying “men,” when addressing the team.

“They try to include me in everything, so I just find it really cool that all the coaches and all the teammates include me in everything, acting like I'm one of the guys” she said.

A lot of other Ames girls have texted Fuhs, making sure they heard right — “Wait, so you're actually on the team?” they'll ask. She tells them yes, and many have told her that they, too, have wanted to play football.

Fuhs hopes that younger girls in Ames will follow in her footsteps. She feels like a pioneer, a trendsetter.

She was all smiles after Friday's game, as coaches and friends praised her for her playing time — the first time a girl has ever played a down for the Little Cyclones at home. Posing for a photo on the field after the game, she flashed her smile once again, this time for the journalist snapping a picture of her. But then, she altered her expression to a stoic gaze.

When asked if the serious mug is the photo she preferred, she quickly said yes.

“Yeah,” she said. “Use that one.”