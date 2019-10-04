Mount Pleasant senior among state's premier cross country runners

MOUNT PLEASANT — Abby Ryon has been one of the top cross country runners in the state the last four years.

But in order to push herself into that elite category and be a contender for a state championship, the Mount Pleasant High School senior needed to fine-tune a few parts of her race.

So Ryon spent much of the summer traveling back and forth to Iowa City to train with the Iowa Speed Track Club. There, Ryon got to work on adding some foot speed to her repertoire, one of the aspects of her running that has held her back from joining the elite runners.

So far, Ryon's extra work is paying big dividends. Ryon has finished first in four of her first six races, placing second to Ottumwa's Alli Bookin-Nosbisch at the Fairfield Invitational.

Her biggest litmus test came last Saturday when she finished seventh in the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College in Waverly. That meet included some of the best runners in the state, as well as runners from Wisconsin.

Ryon is making steady progress as the season winds toward the postseason. She has a fourth trip to state in her sights and, if all goes well, hopes to be in the running for a state championship come Nov. 2 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

"It's been really fun. Senior season. I'm going out and taking advantage of every opportunity I can. Have a good race. Hang out with my teammates. Get some solid training in. I'm really excited for state," said Ryon, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week. "I did a lot of endurance again, a lot of 50- and 60-mile weeks. I also did some speed work. I went up to Iowa City to train with the Iowa Speed Track Club up there. I had a great time running with Ashlyn Keeney, Khalil Mack and some good runners."

Ryon burst on the high school scene three years ago, placing 39th in Class 3A at the state meet. She followed that up with an 18th-place finish as a sophomore and was 21st last year.

Knowing she needed to add some foot speed to contend for a title, Ryon went the extra mile, working with the Iowa Speed Track Club while continuing to log between 50 and 60 miles per week to keep up her stamina and base heading into the season.

"My strength has always been my endurance. I love logging miles. I've really been focusing on my weaknesses and speed is definitely one of them," Ryon said. "That last mile is all speed work. You have to have the endurance so that way you can go to the speed."

Ryon won the season opener at Pella, then added titles at Fort Madison and Washington. She had one of her best races at her final Mount Pleasant Invitational last week. She will get one more chance to compete in front of the home fans when Mount Pleasant hosts the Southeast Conference meet on Oct. 17.

Ryon got her biggest test of the season last week in Waverly, where she finished seventh in 19 minutes, 26.5 seconds. Only Katcher (second in 18:40.9), Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock and Mackenzie Michael of Cedar Falls finished ahead of her among the Iowa runners in the field.

"That was really fun. There was some great competition there. I was just kind of tired from my training and it was Homecoming week. I was just a little tired from that. But I still felt like I race well from where I was at. I am using it as a stepping stone, as a workout, and building off of it," Ryon said. "It definitely motivates me, getting the opportunity to run with some of the faster girls in the state. Earlier in the season it shows me where I'm at ability-wise and what I can improve upon and what strategies I can change when I do go to state."

Ryon not only has tried to be a role model for her younger brother, Luke, but also a team leader. She has joined fellow seniors Maggie Jennings, Kendall Dascher, Claire Holtkamp and Aurora Vansickel to help lead a young group of Panther runners, including junior Cristina Carthey and sophomores Abby Blint and Monroe Swain, who are the future of the program.

All the while, Ryon has her sights set on the prize at the end of the road.

"It's really fun being a leader for them, but there's also a bunch of other seniors who lead, as well. We've had a bunch of girls in the program all six years. We have a very strong senior class, but we've also got some strong underclassmen, too. Cristina Carthey and Abby Blint are both going to be great leaders next year," said Ryon, who plans to run cross country and track at either Iowa or Wisconsin-LaCrosse. "Just go out and take advantage of every opportunity. Don't be afraid to go out hard and really push yourself because I know I will recover. I've put all the training in, so just trust my training."