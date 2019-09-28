Regan Thornburg tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Owen Timmerman with 43 seconds left in the game to lift Mediapolis High School to a 14-10 win over Wapello in a Class 1A, District 5, football game at Wapello Friday night.

Wapello had opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 23-yard field goal by Hector Zepeda. The Bulldogs took the lead later in the quarter when Timmerman picked up a Mediapolis fumble and ran nine yards to the end zone. Drew Zurmuehlen's kick gave Mediapolis a 7-3 lead.

Wapello went back on top in the fourth quarter on Ricky Pforts' three-yard touchdown plunge. Zepeda's kick put Wapello up 10-7. Nearly 11 minutes later, Mediapolis completed its winning drive.

Thornburg completed 8 of 15 passes for 118 yards. Josh Darbyshire had three catches for 68 yards. Timmerman gained 40 yards on three receptions. Klay Foster led the Mediapolis running game with 47 yards on 16 carries.

For Wapello, Pforts gained 115 yards on 25 carries. Tade Parsons completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards. He was intercepted twice. Mitchell Moore had four receptions for 45 yards.

Mediapolis (4-1) hosts Columbus Friday. Wapello (2-3) plays at Wilton Friday.

MOUNT PLEASANT 42, FAIRFIELD 16: Mount Pleasant strolled past the Trojans in a Class 3A, District 6 game at Fairfield.

Mount Pleasant (4-1) plays at Keokuk Friday. Fairfield fell to 0-5.

NO. 6 WASHINGTON 49, KEOKUK 6: The sixth-ranked Demons remained undefeated in five games with a Class 3A, District 6 win over Keokuk at Washington.

It was Keokuk's first loss after four victories. The Chiefs hosts Mount Pleasant Friday.

NO. 3 SOLON 45, FORT MADISON 7: The third-ranked Comets streaked past Fort Madison in a Class 3A, District 6 game at Solon.

Fort Madison (3-2) plays at Fairfield Friday. Solon is 5-0.

ENGLISH VALLEYS 30, W-MU 20: Winfield-Mount Union had the early lead, but English Valleys bounced back for the victory in an eight-player, District 4 game.

Daunte Oepping passed 25 yards to Christian Gerot for a 6-0 W-MU lead. Later in the first quarter, Oepping passed 23 yards to Juanito Piper for a touchdown and Jacob Ford's plunge for a two-point conversion gave Winfield-Mount Union a 14-8 lead. But English Valleys scored the next two touchdowns and never trailed again.

In the third quarter, Oepping tossed a five-yard TD pass to Ford to complete the Wolves' scoring.

Oepping completed seven of 15 passes for 152 yards and he added 84 more yards on 30 rushing attempts. Gerot had three receptions for 62 yards. Piper and Ford each caught two passes for 45 yards. Piper led the W-MU defense with 11 solo tackles and seven assists.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-4) plays at Lone Tree Friday. English Valleys improved to 4-1.

HLV 34, NEW LONDON 22: HLV toppled New London in an eight-player, District 4 game at Victor.

New London (3-2) hosts English Valleys (4-1) Friday. HLV improved to 4-1.

MID-PRAIRIE 60, CENTRAL LEE 7: Mid-Prairie coasted past Central Lee in a Class 2A, District 6 game at Wellman.

Central Lee (0-5) plays at Albia Friday. Mid-Prairie improved to 3-2.