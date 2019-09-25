In perhaps their best outing so far, the ADM girls’ cross country team placed third at their home invitational Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Adel.

Held within the confines of Hilcrest Country Club, four individual runners helped ADM place third with a team time of 1:53:55. The only two teams to best the Tigers were DC-G who placed second with a team time of 1:54:38 and Class 2A’s second-ranked Ballard who took the invitational crown with a team time of 1:51:28.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Class 3A’s 18th-ranked individual runner in Geneva Timmerman. The talented freshman placed second out of a 65 runner field thanks to a time of 20:31. At a pace of 6:28 per mile, her overall and paced times marked season bests for Timmerman.

Timmerman was one of three Tigers to crack the top 15 in their placings including junior Hannah Welch. Welch clocked in a final time of 22:08 which placed her eighth overall. Following Welch’s efforts was freshman Callie Moyer who collected a time of 23:03 to place 15th overall.

The strong underclassmen group that was mentioned by head coach David Zwank really showcased themselves as three out of the top four finishers for ADM were freshmen. Sophia Chesney finished 29th overall and she did so based off of a time of 23:57. The rest of the ADM lineup was rounded out with junior Astraea Munyan placing 35th (24:17), Tess Boorn placing 38th (24:22), and senior Emily Hlas placing 39th (24:47).

Next up on the docket for the Tiger girls will be a road trip to Perry on Thursday, Oct. 3. There ADM will battle a 12 team field in the Leon Fox Invitational that will commence at 5 p.m.