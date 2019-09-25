Danville-New London swept the boys and girls team championships in the small school division of the Mount Pleasant Invitational Tuesday.

In the large school class, Fairfield won the boys team title and host Mount Pleasant claimed the girls championship.

Addison Parrott led the Danville-New London girls, winning the individual title in 20:35.08. Teammate BreAnn Yaley was fourth 23:15.84.

Danville-New London's girls won with 34 points and were followed by Mediapolis (65), Cardinal (66), Wilton (84), Central Lee (108) and Louisa-Muscatine (125).

Ty Carr led the Danville-New London boys with a third place finish in 18:03.68. Wilton's Zach Hein won in 17:36.43 and Holy Trinity's Matt Hellige was second in 17:38.58.

Danville-New London won the boys title easily with 31 points, 61 better than runner-up Columbus. Winfield-Mount Union was third at 100 and was followed by Wilton (117), Holy Trinity (129), West Burlingtono-Notre Dame (140), Cardinal (177), Lone Tree (194), Louisa-Muscatine (215) and Central Lee (252).

Mount Pleasant's Abby Ryon won the large school girls race in 19:51.81 and her teammate Abby Blint was second in 21:53.52. Fort Madison's Katelyn Dennis was third in 22:18.49 and she was followed by five Mount Pleasant runners — Maggie Jennings (4th, 22:18.49), Cristina Carthey (5th, 22:54.27), Kendall Dascher (6th, 23:05.87), Belle Meador (7th, 23:07.21) and Monroe Swain (8th, 23:11.68).

Mount Pleasant won the girls large school title with 18 points. Fort Madison was second at 57, Fairfield third with 81 and Washington fourth at 82.

Fairfield won the boys large school championship with 38 points, breaking a tie with Fort Madison by virtue of the teams' sixth runners. Washington was third with 52 and Mount Pleasant was fourth at 94. Fairfield's sixth runner Brecken Courtright finished 17th to Fort Madison's 21st place by Alex Steffensmeier.

In the boys junior varsity 5K race, Danville-New London had four of the top five finishers. Mason Chipman won in 19:32.18 and teammate Ethan Julian was second in 20:32.24. Danville-New London's Cooper Hess was fourth in 20:36.96 and Ryan Freese was fifth in 20:45.75.

West Burlington-Notre Dame's Hanna Fruehling won the middle school girls 3,200-meter run in 13:32.64. Fort Madison's Paetyn Wiegand was second in 13:33.65, WB-ND's Hadley Augustine was third in 13:35.50 and Buirlioington's Katelin Kobliska was fifth in 14:03.74.

Fort Madison's Carson Rashid won the middle school boys 3,200 in 11:39.03. Mount Pleasant's Ben Carthey took second in 11:54.43, Burlington's Shaye Stringer took fourth in 12:13.00 and Winfield-Mount Union's Gabe Hemsworth was fifth in 12:18.75.

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS

1. Fairfield, 38 (tie broken by 6th runner); 2. Fort Madison, 38; 3. Washington, 52; 4. Mount Pleasant, 94.

FORT MADISON — 3. Will Gager, 18:28.43; 5. Anthony Barnes, 18:33.69; 10. Tate Settles, 19:18.27; 11. Hayden Wolfe, 19:21.00; 14. Austin Miller, 19:40.12; 21.

MOUNT PLEASANT — 13. Logan Lee, 19:38.28; 16. Luke Ryon, 19:44.34; 20. Logan White, 20:14.46; 23. Nathan McWilliams, 20:31.09; 27. Gabe Feldmann, 21:32.02.

KEOKUK — 2. Tim Burns, 18:25.85; 29. Layden Denning, 24:00.15; 30. Sullivan Campbell, 25:24.58; 31. Dalton Jones, 26:06.78.

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS

1. Mount Pleasant, 18; 2. Fort Madison, 57; 3. Fairfield, 81; 4. Washington, 82.

MOUNT PLEASANT — 1. Abby Ryon, 19:51.81; 2. Abby Blint, 21:53.52; 4. Maggie Jennings, 22:18.49; 5. Cristina Carthey, 22:54.27; 6. Kendall Dascher, 23:05.87.

FORT MADISON — 3. Katelyn Dennis, 21:59.09; 9. Anna Kester, 23:12.21; 10. Maddy McVey, 23:17.52; 20. Lauren Otte, 24:56.99; 21. Marquel Warner, 24:58.28.

KEOKUK — 15. Hannah Sanderson, 24:15.37; 17. Destiny Bennett, 24:21.06; 40. Brooklyn Finch, 35:30.31.

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS

1. Danville-New London, 31; 2. Columbus, 92; 3. Winfield-Mount Union, 100;4. Wilton,117; 5. Holy Trinity, 129; 6. West Burlington-Notre Dame, 140; 7. Cardinal, 177; 8. Lone Tree, 194; 9. Louisa-Muscatine, 215; 10. Central Lee, 252.

DANVILLE-NEW LONDON — 3. Ty Carr, 18:03.68; 5. AJ Bonnesen, 18:41.37; 6. Alexander Julian, 18:44.62; 8. Seth Bailey, 19:15.84; 9. Oliver Sowell, 19:18.77.

COLUMBUS — 7. Isaac Acosta, 19:03.12; 18. Jesus Medrano, 20:21.31; 21. Daniel Martinez, 20:34.65; 24. Mason Hills-Carrier, 20:44.68; 26. Alex Rivas, 20:46.18.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION — 4. Brody Barton, 18:39.93; 15. Asa Gipple, 19:54.96; 19. Dane Sweezer, 20:30.77; 28. Lane Scorpil, 20:49.14; 41. Talon Newton, 21:52.96.

HOLY TRINITY — 2. Matt Hellige, 17:38.58; 22. Jacob Mohrfeld, 20:35.31; 25. Mitchel Pothitakis, 20:45.87; 44. Jacob Pothitakis, 22:13.12; 46. Chandler Rung, 22:22.90.

WEST BURLINGTON-NOTRE DAME — 17. Elijah Vance, 20:04.30; 20. Colton Sherwood, 20:31.72; 36. Parker Davis, 21:30.28; 37. Davis Ricketts, 21:33.84; 42. Austin Applegate, 22:01.96.

LOUISA-MUSCATINE — 13. Paul Hoopes, 19:52.12; 33. Kellan Walsh, 21:13.06; 62. Owen Schreiner, 25:32.50; 64. Christian James, 25:41.40; 65. Jacob Back, 25:49.84.

CENTRAL LEE — 43. Tristan Howell, 22:02.58; 47. Maddox Doty, 22:41.28; 49. Ruger Smith, 22:53.59; 68. Grant Anderson, 27:34.21; 72. Gavin Moeller, 32:33.87.

WACO — 11. Jonah Egli, 19:36.40; 38. Tanner Conwell, 21:34.52; 71. Mattias Luitjens, 32:33.87.

MEDIAPOLIS — 30. Drew Schroeder, 21:02.28; 32. Jeff Campbell, 21:10.96; 60. Brett Stoller, 25:17.20; 66. Andrew Carter,26:29.68.

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS

1. Danville-New London, 34; 2. Mediapolis, 65; 3. Cardinal, 66; 4. Wilton,,84; 5. Central Lee, 108; 6. Louisa-Muscatine, 125.

DANVILLE-NEW LONDON — 1. Addison Parrott, 20:35.08; 4. BreAnn Yaley, 23:15.84; 10. Allyson Farley, 24:43.15; 13. Makayla Wells, 25:24.08; 15. Cassidy Yaley, 25:34.50.

MEDIAPOLIS — 2. Brooklyn Moehle, 22:22.52; 9. Hallie Kuntz, 24:32.12; 16. Libby Schultz, 25:48.96; 23. Kayla Frank, 26:57.84; 30. Chloe Tekell, 29:06.94.

CENTRAL LEE — 5. Amanda Gilpin, 23:58.56; 22. Brianna Gruntmeier, 26:54.87; 28. Delilah Fowler, 28:28.02; 42. Adrienne Britt, 31:47.49; 46. Emmy Liu, 33:32.96.

LOUISA-MUSCATINE — 24. Mae Cox, 27:10.31; 25. Abby Kemper, 27:37.24; 32. Raegan Downing, 29:12.55; 34. Brelynn Randall, 29:25.37; 44. Sage VanSickle, 32:05.14.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION — 8. Avery Maeder, 24:17.00; 43. Emma Richardson, 31:54.90.

WACO — 18. Grace Conwell, 25:55.68; 27. Hannah Dennis, 28:01.93; 36. Mackenzie Vradenburg, 29:56.56; 41. Mackenzie Shelman, 31:46.40.

COLUMBUS — 25. Abby Kemper, 27:48.31; 31. Averi Sipes, 29:12.18; 45. Martha Garcia, 32:35.47; 48. Julie Sosa, 34:18.46.

WEST BURLINGTON-NOTRE DAME — 38. Landry Begner, 30:50.09.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

N0. 4 VAN BUREN 3, DANVILLE 0: Selena Sayre put down 15 kills including the 1,000th kill of her career as Class 2A's fourth-ranked Warriors took a 25-10, 26-24, 25-6 SEI Superconference South Division win over the Bears at Danville.

Taryn Scheuermann had nine kills and eight blocks for the Warriors, while Madison Bartholomew had five blocks, Logan Schmitt had 14 assists, Isabel Manning was 12-for-12 serving with two aces and 18 digs and Grace Davidson was 21-for-22 serving.

FORT MADISON 3, KEOKUK 0: Jillian Wiseman had 18 kills and a block to lead the Bloodhounds to a Southeast Conference victory over Keokuk at Fort Madison, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22.

Wiseman also led the Fort Madison defense with 15 digs. Lauren Bailey had 25 assists and 12 digs. Gracie Pumphrey was 12-for-13 serving with four aces. Jenna Jones served two aces and Wiseman and Bailey each served one. Anna Lynk had five kills and a block.

Fort Madison improved to 5-14 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

ILLINI WEST 2, KNOXVILLE O: Megan Harrel lhad nine kills and 10 digs to lead the Chargers past Knoxville, 25-11, 25-19, at Knoxville, Illinois.

Illini West's Ava Bliss had five kills and Karli Artman had four. Artman had 19 assists. Taylor Spence led the defense with 15 digs and Alisza LeMaire had seven.

Illini West (15-3, 2-0) hosts Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FORT MADISON 2, BURLINGTON 0: A safety accounted for all the scoring in an eigthth grade game.

Burlington (2-1) hosts Keokuk Tuesday at Edward Stone Middle School.

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

SCC 13, SCOTT 0: Soane Deminguet Folituu finished with four goals and two assists and guided Southeastern Community College to a victory over Scott Community College at the Burlington Area RecPlex.

SCC led 7-0 at halftime.

Also scoring goals for the Blackhawks were Matthew James, Guilherme Cunha, Lorran Francisco, Takumi Kiyama, Lance Weaver, Cristiano Catarino and Pablo Sanchez. Mario Ivanov and Luiz Barrios each had two assists. Francisco, Joao Fernandez, Weaver and Sanchez each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Lucca Munhoz picked up the shutout with eight saves. Scott's Ruben Ojeda had six saves, but surrendered all 13 goals.

SCC improved to 3-5-1. The Blackhawks host North Iowa Area Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday at the RecPlex.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

SCC 0, SCOTT 0: Southeastern Community College and Scott Community College played to a scoreless tie at the Burlington Area RecPlex.

SCC (3-5-1) hosts North Iowa Area Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday at the RecPlex.

FAITH BAPTIST 2, IOWA WESLEYAN 0: Faith Baptist Bible College blanked the Tigers at East Side Park in Mount Pleasant.

Jessica Frerichs and Lydia Trygstad scored Faith Baptist's goals. Aubrie Smith had two saves for the shutout. Iowa Wesleyan goalkeeper Cheleena Squib had 15 saves. Ivet Rodriguez took two shots on goal.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-3-1) plays Faith Baptist Bible at Ankeny on Monday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER AIDS CHARGERS: Emily Bloomer led the Carl Sandburg College defense in the Chargers' 25-16, 25-14, 28-25 Arrowhead Conference win over Illinois Valley at Oglesby, Illinois.

Bloomer, a sophomore from Burlington, finished with 20 digs. Carl Sandburg improved to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Illinois Valley is 3-11 (0-4).