Both schools need to work together to follow up on allegations

I don’t know what happened the night of Saturday, Sept. 14, with Iowa’s band after the CyHawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium.

I do know the way it has been handled publicly has been a debacle.

It is, simply, a failure of leadership.

There have been multiple opportunities along the way for someone, anyone, to grab ahold of this situation and push it forward in a responsible and productive direction.

Instead, we’ve got sniping back and forth, ended and reopened investigations and general confusion about what exactly occurred and how it can be remedied.

There are protocols in place to handle situations like this. Both institutions are well-acquainted with each other and capable of working together.

Iowa State says it has vigorously pursued an investigation to uncover more facts about five specific allegations that Iowa shared, but has been unable to ascertain much given that no complainants have actually come forward to law enforcement.

This situation demanded that investigation. Hopefully, more facts come to light and we can learn what happened and potential victims of actual crimes can receive justice.

It also offered the universities an opportunity to work together on addressing fan behavior that both schools say has been an issue in this series.

It’s unfortunate that hasn’t happened.

Emphasizing that the Iowa band declined to follow advice from ISU about which exit to use isn’t helpful, nor is focusing on previous misdeeds from Hawkeye fans in Iowa City, both of which occurred Tuesday in Ames.

When there are specific issues from this situation at ISU still outstanding, that’s just not going to move things forward. It makes the discussion not about doing right by potential victims, but about tipping the scales of blame.

It undermined what I believe was a sincere message from president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, athletic director Jamie Pollard and ISU police chief Michael Newton about getting to the truth of the situation and holding potential wrongdoers to account.

It misses the opportunity to actually have that larger discussion about fan behavior from both schools. It’s a lost chance at both institutions to come together and repudiate conduct that falls short of acceptable.

We saw ISU and Iowa fans - along with the rest of the country - come together for Carson King’s million-dollar fundraiser for Iowa’s hospital.

Now everyone’s arguing about which group is nastier.

This situation doesn’t improve by ISU telling Iowa to clean up its act or Iowa scolding ISU.

There has to be cooperation, and my feeling is there is a mutual desire to see this situation receive the handling it deserves. The only way this saga reaches an acceptable conclusion is if both work together to make that happen.

It’s the extra posturing by both schools that’s making this situation worse.

It seems to me like a number of half-measures misfired by both schools to resolve this, and the attempts to regain ground, have made this worse.

Iowa’s vague press release last week only served to drive speculation about the situation. The joint statement two days later didn’t actually address what was alleged or what processes were undertaken to investigate and adjudicate them.

Iowa president Bruce Harreld’s comments to the Daily Iowan on Monday about the investigation continuing - after his athletic director Gary Barta indicated it was not - and the potential end of the CyHawk series reignited everything.

It certainly appeared to take ISU by surprise, given their reaction Tuesday, in which they detailed the cooperation and communication between both Barta and Pollard as well as Newton and his Iowa City counterpart.

This situation is simultaneously escalating and devolving.

Every party in this ordeal deserves better. Hopefully they get it.