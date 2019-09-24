The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) volleyball team came away with a 2-2 record after playing four matches in the Kansas City (Kan.) Community College

(KCKCC) tournament September 20 and 21 at Kansas City, Kan.

The Bears defeated Neosho County Community College (NCCC), 3-2, and Highland Community College (HCC), 3-1, in matches on Sept. 20 and dropped back-to-back 3 0 decisions to KCKCC and Cowley County Community College (CCCC) on Sept. 21. HCC is ranked fifth in the most recent division II poll from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The split gives DMACC a 7-9 record for the season. Sophomore Amber Dilsaver of Fort Madison had 26 kills, five ace serves and five block assists in DMACC’s 25-18, 29-31, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 win over NCCC. Dilsaver hit .440 in the win, getting her 26 kills from 50 attacks with four hitting errors.

As a team, DMACC hit .223 with 58 kills from 179 attacks with 18 hitting errors. Freshman Katelyn Courtney of Ames had 14 kills and hit .364 with those kills coming from 33 attacks with two hitting errors. Courtney also added five blocks, including three block assists. Sophomore Cailey Schaa of Council Bluffs topped the Bears in assists with 53 and also had a pair of ace serves. Freshman Dakota Miles of Dallas Center led DMACC in digs with 23. Freshman Darian Gray of Mechanicsville had 18 digs, sophomore Kyra Ikeda of Cedar Rapids added 12 and Schaa and freshman Jordan Neely of Tiffin finished with 11 apiece.

Dilsaver had 19 kills, five ace serves and 12 digs in DMACC’s 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25- 22 upset of HCC. The Bears hit .145 in the win, getting 48 kills from 166 attacks with 24 hitting errors. Freshman Kyla Green of Elizabeth, Colo., contributed 11 kills to the Bears’ win and Schaa came away with a team-high 46 assists. Gray and Ikeda had two ace serves apiece and Gray and Miles finished with 29 and 24 digs respectively. Schaa added 11 digs and Courtney finished with 10 blocks, including five solo blocks Dilsaver had 15 kills and Green added nine as DMACC dropped a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 decision to KCKCC.

The Bears hit .161 in the match, getting 34 kills from 124 attacks with 14 hitting errors. Schaa led DMACC in assists with 32 and Miles topped the Bears in digs with 23. Gray added 12 kills and Neely finished with 10. Ikeda had four blocks, including two solo blocks.

Dilsaver once again led DMACC in kills with 10 in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 loss to CCCC. The Bears hit a season-low .030 in the match, getting 21 kills from 101 attacks with 18

hitting errors. Schaa was the DMACC leader in assists with 19 and Miles led the way in digs with 21.

The DMACC volleyball team will face Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Sept. 25 at Creston. The Bears are 1-2 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). SWCC is 3-15 overall and 0-3 in the ICCAC.