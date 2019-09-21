AREA STANDINGS
Through Week 4
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 5
Team;;District;Overall
Bettendorf;;0-0;3-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy;;0-0;3-1
Davenport West;;0-0;2-2
Burlington;;0-0;1-3
Davenport Central;;0-0;1-3
Cedar Rapids Washington;;0-0;0-4
Friday's scores
Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 32
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Davenport North 42, Davenport West 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 28
Pleasant Valley 46, Davenport Central 7
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Team;;District;Overall
Keokuk;;0-0;4-0
Solon;;0-0;4-0
Washington;;0-0;4-0
Fort Madison;;0-0;3-1
Mount Pleasant;;0-0;3-1
Fairfield;;0-0;0-4
Friday's scores
Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6
Keokuk 49, Centerville 13
Solon 17, Davenport Assumption 13
Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7
Washington 42, West Liberty 20
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5
Team;;District;Overall
Camanche;;0-0;3-1
Louisa-Muscatine;;0-0;3-1
Tipton;;0-0;2-2
Mount Vernon;;0-0;1-3
WB-ND;;0-0;1-3
West Liberty;;0-0;1-3
Friday's scores
Camanche 40, DeWitt Central 37 (OT)
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21
Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13
Washington 42, West Liberty 20
West Branch 24, Tipton 14
West Burlington-Notre Dame 27, Central Lee 6
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6
Team;;District;Overall
Mid-Prairie;;0-0;2-2
Davis County;;0-0;1-3
E-B-F;;0-0;1-3
Williamsburg;;0-0;1-3
Albia;;0-0;0-4
Central Lee;;0-0;0-4
Friday's scores
Pleasantvlle 46, Albia 14
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Iowa City Liberty 33, Mid-Prairie 6
Pekin 42, Davis County 14
West Burlington-Notre Dame 27, Central Lee 6
Iowa City Regina 42, Williamsburg 35
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5
Team;;District;Overall
Sigourney-Keota;;0-0;4-0
Mediapolis;;0-0;3-1
Wapello;;0-0;2-2
Wilton;;0-0;1-3
Columbus;;0-0;1-4
Van Buren;;0-0;0-5
Friday's scores
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21
North Cedar 33, Columbus 8
Wayne 80, Van Buren 0
Durant 7, Wapello 0
Benton Community 48, Wilton 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4
Team;;District;Overall
Montezuma;;2-0;4-0
HLV;;2-0;3-1
English Valleys;;1-1;3-1
Iowa Valley;;1-1;3-1
New London;;1-1;3-1
Lone Tree;;1-1;1-3
WACO;;0-2;1-3
Winfield-Mount Union;;0-2;1-3
Friday's scores
HLV 54, English Valleys 20
Iowa Valley 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22
Lone Tree 48, New London 42 (OT)
Montezuma 62, WACO 57
LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE
Team;;Conf.;Overall
Annawan-Weth.;;2-0;4-0
Princeville;;2-0;4-0
Ridgewood;;2-0;4-0
West Central;;1-1;3-1
Mercer County;;1-1;2-2
Mid-County;;0-2;1-3
Stark County;;0-2;1-3
United;;0-2;0-4
Friday's scores
Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Mercer County 0
Ridgewood 35, Stark County 20
Princeville 35, United 21
West Central 28, Mid-County 0
PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE
BLACK DIVISION
Team;;Conf.;Overall
Knoxville;;2-0;4-0
A-Town;;1-0;3-1
Lewistown;;1-0;2-2
Illini West;;0-2;1-3
South Fulton;;0-2;0-4
Friday's scores
A-Town 32, Illini West 22
Knoxville 51, South Fulton 8
Lewistown 51, South Fork 6
INDEPENDENTS
Team;;;Overall
West Hancock;;;1-3
Friday's score
Quincy Notre Dame 76, West Hancock 6