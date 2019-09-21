DONNELLSON — Run the football, run the clock and let the defense do its job.

That is the method of operation for the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school football team.

It isn't always pretty and there's not a lot of frills and thrills, but when it is carried out to perfection, it sure is effective.

WB-ND executed their game plan to perfection Friday night. The result: a 27-6 victory over Central Lee on the Hawks' Homecoming night.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for WB-ND and gives them an extra boost of confidence heading into next week's Class 2A District 6 opener against Louisa-Muscatine.

It may not have been pretty, but the result is exactly what the Falcons needed.

"It felt good. It's football. I don't know how it goes around here with wins and all that stuff. For the first football win, it feels pretty exciting. People seem really happy in the locker room. It's a lot more upbeat. It's a lot of fun," said WB-ND sophomore Aidan Krell, who recovered his own onside kick which swayed the momentum the Falcons' way.

"It's amazing. We've been working since July. We've been doing weights all summer and then as soon as we were able to practice, we got out there and we started working our tails off. This is awesome to see it finally pay off," said junior lineman Ethan Eilers.

"This was huge, especially with districts starting next week. This give us all the confidence in the world. It's what we needed. All 11 of us out on the field, this will boost us up for next week," said WB-ND senior Dreyton LaVeine, who rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries despite a broken wrist.

"I'm just so proud of our kids. Our kids came out and played their hearts out. We've been so close the last couple games. It was nice to see what we worked on finally show up on the field. They played hard and they finished. We preached all week about finishing and they did that today," said WB-ND offensive coordinator Mike Gurius.

"They are very, very excited. Now that we got that first one and they've tasted it and we played a pretty flawless game, for the most part, I thought we played clan game defensively," said WB-ND defensive coordinator Micah Oleson. "It's good to see everyone contribute defensively. Our kids are ecstatic. You can hear the locker room. It's fun to listen to."

WB-ND (1-3) put together a textbook drive on its opening possession. The Falcons methodically drove 63 yards on 16 plays, chewing 8 minutes, 24 seconds off the clock before junior quarterback Anthony Hoffman polished it off from a yard out. The time-consuming drive featured 14 running plays, a pair of third-down conversions and two fourth-down conversions.

It was the kind of drive the Falcons have been striving for all season.

"With the triple-option attack it's all about controlling the ball and running clock off. Our guys did that. We scored 27 points. That's a lot of points in a triple-option attack where we're just milking us much time off that clock as we can. If we can steal a possession, we will steal a possession," Gurius said.

Krell changed the complexion of the game on the very next play. He recovered his own onside kick and the Falcons' offense set up shop on the Central Lee 47-yard line.

"He told me to do it. I only practiced it for about a week. He told me to do it, just pass it down about 10 yards and grab it and you'll be fine. I don't have the greatest hands. I'm a soccer player," Krell said. "I didn't actually know I had it in my hands until I saw it in my hands. I didn't know it was actually in my hands."

"That thing was awesome. It changed the momentum. It all came our way. That's just what we needed. That kid is awesome," LaVeine said.

"It's something we had talked about. It was a mutual call. The coaches on the sideline knew we might have an opportunity to take advantage of that. We've got a heck of a kicker. He boomed some good balls. He was perfect on his PATs. We thought we would use him as a weapon," Gurius said.

It took WB-ND just five plays to find paydirt. This time, Kendell Baker took a pitch left, cut up the middle and scampered nine yards to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead on the second play of the second quarter.

The Falcons' defense took it from there, limiting Central Lee (0-4) to just 96 total yards and sending the Hawks to their 15th straight loss.

"We did a nice job. Our defense has been playing, I think, pretty well all year. We're pretty aggressive. We blitz a lot and our kids are very good at that. They're getting to the point now where they can blitz and change their path. It showed tonight," Oleson said. "We really got under that quarterback. We got under his skin. He was running for his life all night. I thought Hayden Vandenberg, Dreyton LaVeine, Jonah Fritz, our defensive line ... when they got into a pass rush, it was a pretty good thing to watch. They were hard to block."

"Our defense did amazing tonight. My teammates are incredible. Incredible. We had some guys, I'm sure we're going to look on film and see we can do better on some things, myself included. But we picked each other up and kept moving forward. It was amazing," Eilers said.

"Our defense is the soul of our team. At practice we go defense first. We get it rocking," LaVeine said.

Central Lee got on the scoreboard in third quarter when senior lineman David Vance stripped the ball from a WB-ND back and rambled 23 yards to bring the Hawks within 14-6.

"We didn't give up any points. We had a shutout. The only points were against the offense. These kids have worked so hard. Despite the three losses they've kept their heads up and fought through it. They trust in the game plan. They do what we ask of them. We had some decent adjustments at halftime and they execute them flawlessly," Oleson said.

WB-ND responded with a 57-yard scoring drive, capped by a 45-yard pass from Hoffman to Baker on a third-and-12 play.

"The look they gave us ... we kind of ran a route we haven't run this week in practice. But it looked good against what they were showing us. The quarterback made a great read. Baker had a nice catch and run to get in the end zone and out O-line protected. It was a full 11-man play," Gurius said.

Hoffman closed the scoring with another 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

"After this weekend we have to start focusing on L-M," Eilers said. "I think it definitely boosts our confidence, but we have to stay humble. We have to stay true to our identity. This is just so awesome for these guys. They've been putting in all the work. This is awesome."

;WW-ND;CL

First downs;13;6

Rushes-yards;48-160;21-59

Passing yards;66;37

Comp-Att-Int;4-5-0;5-15-0

Total offense;226;96

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Punts-average;2-35.5;4-29.8

Penalties-yards;10-84;8-82

3rd Down Efficiency;5-12;2-10

4th Down Efficiency;3-3;2-4

Time of possession;30:52;17:XX08

Scoring by quarters

WB-ND;7;7;6;7;—;27

Central Lee;0;0;6;0;—;6

Scoring

WB-ND—Anthony Hoffman 1 run (Aidan Krell kick)

WB-ND—Kendell Baker 9 run (Krell kick)

CL—David Vance 23 fumble recovery (run failed)

WB-ND—Baker 45 pass from Hoffman (run failed)

WB-ND—Hoffman 1 run (Krell kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: West Burlington-Notre Dame — Hoffman 26-75, Dreyton LaVeine 16-65, Jonah Fritz 2-7, Baker 2-7, Team 2-(-4). Central Lee — Dalton Westercamp 9-43, Adam Boeck 11-17, Mason Schau 1-(-1).

PASSING: West Burlington-Notre Dame — Hoffman 4-5-0-66. Central Lee — Boeck 5-15-0-37.

RECEIVING: West Burlington-Notre Dame — Baker 2-41, Brady Oleson 1-14, Hunter Reich 1-11. Central Lee — Schau 1-11, Trent Stutes 2-10, Dylan Stuecker 1-9, Corbin Pohren 1-4.