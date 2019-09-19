The junior running back is trying to bounce back from injuries

The revolving door of Iowa State running backs continues to spin, but that could change if one of the veterans in the room can stay healthy. Kene Nwangwu provides a diverse skill set.

“I really think Kene has a chance to be really special,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s got great strength.”

Everyone knows Nwangwu, a redshirt junior, as a dynamic kick returner and running back who can hit the edge to ignite an offense. Even in limited reps this season due to a hamstring and shoulder injury, he’s expanded his abilities. He’s a tough runner.

David Montgomery, currently with the Chicago Bears, signed in the 2016 class with Nwangwu and made his name on patience, an ability to break tackles and tough running. Nwangwu, at 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, has attempted to adopt some of those traits, too.

“I haven’t been able to actually show it, but I feel like I wanted to make sure I could run up and actually stick runs,” he said. “Probably this spring I really noticed, ‘Hey you can stick runs. You don’t need to run outside most of the time.’”

Nwangwu hasn’t been able to be the running back through to two games to the degree he would probably prefer, but his somewhat small sample size is intriguing. He is averaging 8.4 yards on 10 carries against Northern Iowa and Iowa. He showed particular effectiveness with 54 yards against the Hawkeyes, collecting yards in a different manner than he usually does.

Because he has a slender body build and a history with injuries — a torn Achilles robbed him of the 2017 season — Nwangwu ran between the tackles largely last weekend, and might have the best first step of anyone on the roster. Attacking the line of scrimmage immediately after a handoff is critical, and Nwangwu has approached that seriously in the offseason.

“He played exactly how you should play. He saw holes, he was decisive and hit it,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “He’s an explosive guy, we’ve seen that throughout the years and kickoff returns and those types of things. It was really good for him to get some meaningful action and really two weeks in a row to make some explosive plays.”

Added strength is a big part of that production.

“Kene is playing well. It doesn’t come as a surprise to anybody,” senior offensive lineman Collin Olson said. “He’s been working all summer. Even last year, we saw flashes of what he can do. He’s got the speed, but he’s just kind of complete with his game from this summer and it’s really showing.”

The weight room is only a piece of the puzzle. Nwangwu stressed the importance of his nutrition plan, hydration level and sleeping patterns. His athleticism shows up on the field and in practice consistently, but only if he follows a few steps on a daily basis.

“I think the details are just being able to know how much you drink at a certain point for hydration,” Nwangwu said. “Sleep is knowing hey I want to get eight hours of sleep, but if I sleep right at this time, I might be awake at this time. So I have to plan for nine hours to get eight hours.

“(To hydrate) I just make sure I drink four of my Gatorade bottles, 32 ounces. Before I get to practice I make sure I’m at like 2 ½ bottles.”

Nwangwu has put himself in every position to be the lead tailback for the Cyclones (1-1) as they wrap up their non-conference schedule against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday (11 a.m./FS1). Now he has to navigate the path of health so he can build on his base.

“His key is he’s got to stay healthy so he can get those great reps in practice so he can be the same guy in practice that he is in games,” Campbell said. “If he continues to do that I think you’ll only see him get better and better for us.”