It was a 25 kill night for senior, Kelsey Hobbie, as the Sidney Cowgirls took three out of four sets at home against East Mills on Tuesday, September 17.

Sidney def. East Mills; 25-17, 27-29, 25-23, 25-16.

As a team, Sidney recorded 55 kills. Hobbie had a kill efficiency of .61 percent on 36 attempts.

Hobbie contributed 10 digs, seven blocks, four solo blocks, and two serving aces.

Olivia Larsen had a big impact for the Cowgirls.

Larsen assisted 46 times and provided 12 digs. Larsen was a perfect 17-of-17 on serves.

Presley Brumbaugh scored double digit kills with, 13; Maddy Duncan, nine; Paige Smith, five. Duncan scored three ace serves on 15 attempts.

Sidney improved to 13 and 1 will be in Triangular play on September 19 @ Lenox starting at 5:30 p.m.