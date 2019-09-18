It was two hot and humid days for all competitors in the Evangel Fall Invitational held in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 16 and 17. The Invitational was held at the Rivercut Golf Course.



Truman State (Mo.) – an NCAA Division II school – won the tournament with a two-day total of 640. Bethany (Kan.) was second with a team total of 656.



Other placings included third – College of the Ozarks (Mo.) – 687, fourth – Williams Baptist (Ark.) – 705, fifth – Baker (Kan.) – 706, sixth – Evangel – 757, and seventh – Cottey (Mo.) – 788.



Peru State participated in the tournament, but did not have enough golfers finish for a team score due to illness.





Bobcat junior Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) once again led Peru State as she had rounds of 86 and 92 for a 178. This tied Finke for 19th overall out of 43 golfers.



Fellow junior Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) struggled on the first day with a 101, but came back to shoot an 85 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 186. Brown finished in 28th.



Upcoming Tournaments



The golfers will be off for a couple of weeks before they compete in the TPC Deere Run Invitational in Silvis, Ill., at Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13.



Their final tournament of the fall season will be the Heart of America Athletic Conference Preview. It will be held Oct. 21 and 22 in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.