Wapello High School's Aiden Housman finished second out of 68 runners and led the Indians to the team championship in the English Valleys Invitational in North English on Tuesday,.

Wapello won with 52 points, 10 better than runner-up Durant. Wilton was third at 81 and was followed by Lone Tree (112), North Mahaska (124(m Sigourney (129), Hillcrest Academy (142) and Highland (186).

Wilton's Zach Hein won the individual race in 18:19:96. Housman took second in 18:29.40 and Wapello's Tristin Kauffman took third in 19:37.96.

Also running for Wapello were Christopher Ewart (14th, 21:29.72), Jesse Parish (16th, 22:09.87), Brian Redmond (17th, 22:17.90), Grifin Schoonover (20th, 22:41.24) and Jacob Chamberlin (23rd, 23:16.30).

WACO had three runners: Jonah Egli (6th, 20:06.62), Tanner Conwell (30th, 23:32.81) and Mattias Luitjens (64th, 31:20.18).

Montezuma won the girls team championship with 46 points. Wapello was seventh with 129. North Mahaska's Cheyenne Shaw was the individual winner in 21:52.71.

Eryka Dickey paced Wapello with a 15th place finish in 26:45.68. Other Arrows running were Madi Lundvall (22nd, 28:00.47), Evelyn Peck (25th, 29:06.09), Torrie Walker (33rd, 33:478.37), Emma Schoonover (34th, 33:47.97) and Megan Kroeger (37th, 35:50.00).

WACO had four runners: Grace Conwell (28th, 28:40.18), Makenzie Shelman (46yh, 34:30.03), Mackenzie Vradenburg (47th, 34:31.06) and Hannah Dennis (48th, 34:40.31).

TITANS SHEPPARD 2ND: West Hancock's Miles Sheppard finished second and Illini West High School's Eli Newton finished ninth individually in the Running Raider Invitaional, hosted by Quincy Notre Dame in Quincy, Illinois.

Due to heat, the event was shortened to two miles.

Sheppard took second in 10:23. The Titans finished fourth of 15 teams.

Newton was clocked in 11:16. Illini West's Cole Kirkham was 18th in 11:42 and Rolando Bartolome was 115th in 14:59. In the girls race, Illini West's Autumn Peacock was 102nd in 18:21.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

BURLINGTON 3, FAIRFIELD 0: Angel Baylark pounded 15 kills and had two solo blocks and five block assists to lead Burlington to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win in a Southeast Conference match at Fairfield.

Setter Madison Bunton had 27 assists and added an ace on 10-for-11 serving. Bailey Wiemann also served an ace for the Grayhounds and added a block and two block assists. Peighton Davis led the BHS defense with nine digs. Alyssa Dameron had seven and Kylie May added five.

Burlington improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Grayhounds play in the Albia Invitational at Ottumwa Saturday. Fairfield slipped to 2-8 (1-2).

WEST BURLINGTON 3, CARDINAL 1: Sydney Marlow recorded 20 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and five aces to pace the Falcons to a 25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-16 SEISC South Division win over Cardinal at Eldon.

West Burlington's Abbey Bence finished with 29 assists, two blocks, 11 digs and an ace on 19-for-19 serving. Sophia Armstrong had five kills and three blocks. Kadence Johnson led the Falcon defense with 24 digs. Lauryn Kent served four aces on 13-for-13. Kenna Marlow had four kills, two blocks and two aces.

West Burlington (3-3) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Tuesday. Cardinal slipped to 4-3.

FORT MADISON 3, MOUNT PLEASANT 1: The Bloodhounds started slowly, but rallied to defeat Mount Pleasant, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20, in a Southeast Conference match at Fort Madison.

The Bloodhounds lost the first set and trailed 8-18 in the second set, then launched the comeback.

Jillian Wiseman led the Hounds with 21 kills and Reyna Lampe added 10. Lauren Bailey had44 assists for Fort Madison. Bailey and Gracie Pumphrey both served four aces. Jenna Jones served two aces and Kylee Cashman had one.

Fort Madison (4-10, 1-2 SEC) plays at No. 5 (Class 1A) Holy Trinity Monday. Mount Pleasant (3-13, 0-3) plays in the Albia tournament at Ottumwa Saturday.

W-MU 3, COLUMBUS 0: Jenna Buffington slammed 21 kills and Kyndal Townsley served seven aces and had 17 digs to lead Winfield-Mount Union to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-8 SEISC North Division win over the Wildcats at Columbus Junction.

Melina Oepping finished with eight kills and led the Wolves with three blocks. Kayla Edwards had 27 assists. Townsley was 16-for-18 serving. Buffington served four aces, Carlee Sloan had two and Jami Wilkerson and Molly Miller each finished with one ace.

Winfield-Mount Union (11-3, 3-0 North) hosts Highland Thursday. Columbus (3-11) hosts No. 10 (Class 2A) Mediapolis (8-0) Thursday.

NO. 10 MEDIAPOLIS 3, LONE TREE 0: Helaina Hillyard and Josie Wolter had eight kills each to lead 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Mediapolis to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 North Division win over the Lions at Lone Tree.

Ruthie Jahn added five kills and served 15-for-16 with four aces. Olivia Moehle had 20 assists and led the Bullette defense with nine digs. Hillyard and Clara Gerling each served three aces. Moehle and Cami Whitaker each served two aces.

Mediapolis (8-0) plays Columbus (3-11) at Columbus Junction Thursday. It was the seventh straight loss for Lone Tree (3-12).

WEST CENTRAL 2, WEST HANCOCK 0: Megan Schaley and Mady Reed each had six kills to lead the Heat to a 25-16, 25-14 sweep of West Hancock at Biggsville, Illinois.

Sadie Lenz had 18 assists for West Central. Schaley also led the Heat defense with 14 digs and Lenz had 11, Reed served two aces and Reagan Spence and Mackenzy Ludington each had a block.

Megan Fox and Emma Casey had four kills each for West Hancock. Anna Walker had six digs. Brooke Walker and Casey each had a block.

West Central (5-4) hosts Ridgewood Thursday. West Hancock (2-7) plays in the Mercer County tournament at Aledo, Illinois, Saturday.

ILLINI WEST 2, FARMINGTON 0: Karli Artman had 22 assists and eight digs and her Chargers swept Farmington, 25-20, 27-25, at Carthage, Illinois. It was the Chargers' 10th straight victory.

Megan Harrell and Ava Bliss each had six kills for Illini West. Paige Gutting added three. Taylor Spence led with 22 digs and Harrell had 15.

Illini West 13-3, 1-0) plays at Lewistown, Illlinois, Thursday. Farmington fell to 2-9.

CENTRAL LEE 3, WACO 1: Mya Merschman had 18 kills, two blocks and 14 digs to lead the Lady Hawks past WACO, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 25-11, in a South Division match at Donnellson.

Kaylynn Summers added 11 kills and a block for Central Lee. Meghan Hopp served four aces on 26-for-26 efficiency and had seven kills and two blocks. Zoe Eschman had 39 assists, two kills, 11 digs and an ace. Abby Wellman had six kills, a block, an ace and 14 digs. Andrea Benner added four kills, three assists, two blocks, an ace and seven digs.

Central Lee (7-2) plays in the Keokuk tournament Saturday. WACO (8-3) hosts Danville Thursday.

GIRLS SWIMMING

BURLINGTON 102, CLINTON 74: Sophomore Jacey Moore was in on three event victories in the Grayhounds' dual win over Clinton at the Burlington High School pool.

Moore won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.12, over two seconds faster than runner-up Kaedyn Schutte of Clinton. Moore also swam on two winning relays. She teamed with Carlee Brown, Hannah Hentzel and Azriel Counterman to win the 200 medlay relay in 2:07.58. Later, she joined Jordyn Boyer, Elena AbouAssaly and Sammi Gerdes for a victory in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.99.

Boyer, a freshman, added a win in the 200 freestyle in 2:23.06. Counterman won the 500 freestyle in 6:24.50. Hentzel won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.00 and Burlington's Megan Smith won the one-meter diving event with a score of 126.35.

Picking up second place finishes for the Grayhounds were Anna McDowell in the 200 individual medley, Counterman in the 50 freestyle, AbouAssaly in the 100 freestyle, Emily Darnell in the 500 freestyle, Brown in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of McDowell, Counterman, Boyer and Brown.

Clinton won the junior varsity dual, 50-25. Picking up event wins for Burlington were Megan Mickael in the 100 freestyle and the 200 medley relay team of Brynne Skinner, Smith, Ellie Shepherd and Mickael.

BOYS GOLF

ILLINI WEST 165, SOUTHEASTERN 178: Jackson Murphy carded a 37 for medalist honors and led the Chargers to a dual meet victory over Southeastern at the Carthage (Illinois) Golf Course.

Illini West's Nolan Deitrich was runner-up medalist with a 40.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

BURLINGTON SPLITS: The Burlington middle school team split two games with Fairfield at the Edward Stone Field. Burlington won the first game, 28-8, and lost the second game, 6-0.

The Grayhounds play at Fort Madison Tuesday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER LEADS DEFENSE: Emily Bloomer, a sophomore libero from Burlington, led the Carl Sandburg defense in a 25-10, 25-19, 25-13 win over Kiswaukee.

Bloomer had nine digs and served 15-for-16 with an ace. Peyton Bowman led the Charger hitters with 15 kills. Carl Sandburg improved to 11-4 overall and 3-0 in the Arrowhead Conference.

MONMOUTH 3, BLACKBURN 0: Riley Cook had eight kills and led the Fighting Scots to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 win over Blackburn at Monmouth, Illinois.