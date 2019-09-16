The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that Nebraska’s Sept. 28 home game against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT with national television coverage on ABC. This will be Ohio State’s third visit to Memorial Stadium since the Huskers joined the Big Ten with all three of the games played under the lights.

The matchup with the No. 6 Buckeyes will mark Nebraska’s second straight primetime game at Memorial Stadium, following the Huskers’ 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday. It will also be Nebraska’s third consecutive night game overall, with kickoff at Illinois this Saturday set for 7 p.m. and television coverage on BTN.