The goal Ethan Dotson set when he started coming to the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s was achieved Saturday night.

Dotson led all 40 laps of the Modified main event at Boone Speedway, outrunning 2016 champion Ricky Thornton Jr. of Adel, Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., and defending champion Jeff Aikey of Cedar Falls to what proved to be $5,800 checkers.

From Bakersfield and the first Californian to win a Super Nationals crown in any division, Dotson weathered five cautions before midway, then a stoppage on the 22nd of 40 laps when intermittent rain brought about a quick track prep session.

Thornton, looking for his second championship of the week after winning Monday’s Deery Brothers Summer Series Late Model main event, challenged but never made his bid for the lead stick.

“We’ve been coming to Super Nationals for about six years now,” said Dotson, fourth in main events for the Northern SportMods in 2014 and for the Modifieds last year. “The first time we wanted to get in the tech tent. Then we wanted to win the show.

“This (win) means everything to me,” he added. “This is the biggest dirt track race in the world.”

Two-time champions were Devin Smith of Lake City in the Stock Cars and Johnathon Logue of Boone in the Northern SportMods.

Smith held Abe Huls of Carthage, Ill., at bay while Logue bested another former race winner, hometown foe Jake McBirnie, in the Northern SportMod show.

Smith and Logue had both won first championships in 2014.

And Dylan Nelson of Adel earned his first Super Nationals title with a convincing run at the front of the Hobby Stock field. Second went to Dunlap’s Kevin Bruck.

Drew Armstrong of Alexander, Ark., won the Harris Auto Racing Race of Champions for Modifieds and Ocheyedan’s Elijah Zevenbergen won the Sunoco Race Fuels Race of Champions for Stock Cars.

Two other events saw their first repeat winners, Corey Madden of Avoca in the Stephenville Starter Race of Champions for Hobby Stocks and Doug Smith of Lake City in the BSB Manufacturing SportMod Race of Champions.

More than 800 drivers in six divisions competed over the course of the Sept. 2-7 Super Nationals, including 229 Modifieds and an event record 203 Stock Cars.

Thornton also qualified for the Stock Car headliner, becoming just the second driver to qualify for three main events at the same Super Nationals.

Also of note, Hesston Shaw became the first Oklahoma driver to make the Stock Car main event, and brothers Cody Stone and Cory Stone were the first from New Mexico to make the Hobby Stock show

Twenty-six states, Canada and Australia were represented by entries at the 37th annual Super Nationals, which saw a total purse of $300,000 and $60,000 in contingencies awarded.

Feature Results

Modifieds – 1. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.; 2. Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel; 3. Cody Laney, Torrance, Calif.; 4. Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls; 5. Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.; 6. Tom Berry Jr., Newburg, N.D.; 7. Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.; 8. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa; 9. Cory Wray, Trenton, Mo.; 10. Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.; 11. Jeremy Mills, Britt; 12. Kelly Shryock, Fertile; 13. Riley Simmons, Susanville, Calif.; 14. Russ Dickerson, Boone; 15. Jeffrey Abbey, Comanche, Texas; 16. Chris Abelson, Sioux City; 17. Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.; 18. Anthony Roth, Columbus, Neb.; 19. Nick Roberts, Des Moines; 20. Lucas Lamberies, Clintonville, Wis.; 21. Jeff Taylor, Cave City, Ark.; 22. Jesse Sobbing, Malvern; 23. Corey Dripps, Reinbeck; 24. Jon Snyder, Ames; 25. Chris Mills, Sioux City; 26. D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.; 27. Jimmy Gustin, Marshalltown; 28. Tim Ward, Harcourt; 29. Todd Shute, Norwalk; 30. Trent Loverude, New Ulm, Minn.; 31. Ryan Jenkins, Omaha, Neb.; 32. Josh Long, Little Suamico, Wis.; 33. Steve Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan.

Stock Cars – 1. Devin Smith, Lake City; 2. Abe Huls, Carthage, Ill.; 3. Kyle Falck, Decorah; 4. David Brandies, Wilton; 5. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa; 6. John Oliver Jr., Danville; 7. David Smith, Lake City; 8. Jason Rogers, Selden, Kan.; 9. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids; 10. Steve Meyer, Grundy Center; 11. Mike Coel, Pulaski, Wis.; 12. Jay Schmidt, Tama; 13. Jeffrey Abbey, Comanche, Texas; 14. Josh Daniels, Carlisle; 15. Damon Murty, Chelsea; 16. Dustin Larson, Rushmore, Minn.; 17. Matt Speckman, Sleepy Eye, Minn.; 18. Mike Van Genderen, Newton; 19. Justin Nehring, Storm Lake; 20. Brian Blessington, Breda; 21. Jason See, Albia; 22. Austin Daae, Estevan, Sask.; 23. Calvin Lange, Humboldt; 24. Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.; 25. Donavon Smith, Lake City; 26. Hesston Shaw, Hennessey, Okla.; 27. Jeffrey Larson, Lakefield, Minn.; 28. Mike Nichols, Harlan; 29. Bryan Rigsby, Topeka, Kan.; 30. Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel; 31. Jeff Mueller, Albion.

Hobby Stocks – 1. Dylan Nelson, Adel; 2. Kevin Bruck, Dunlap; 3. Malik Sampson, Worthington, Minn.; 4. Corey Madden, Avoca; 5. John Watson, Des Moines; 6. Dawson DeBoer, Little Rock; 7. Miciah Hidlebaugh, Adel; 8. Justin Luinenburg, Reading, Minn.; 9. Tim Gonska, Brainerd, Minn.; 10. Matt Brown, Dysart; 11. Brandon Nielsen, Spencer; 12. Jeff Ware, Columbus, Neb.; 13. Eric Stanton, Carlisle; 14. Tyson Overton, Carlisle; 15. Seth Janssen, Ogden; 16. Jack Phillips, Mitchelville; 17. Drew Barglof, Sioux Rapids; 18. Matt Hanson, Slayton, Minn.; 19. Braxton Berry, Colby, Kan.; 20. Cody Stone, Hobbs, N.M.; 21. Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids; 22. Michael Kimm, Vinton; 23. Aaron Rudolph, Grand Junction; 24. Jason Kohl, Missouri Valley; 25. Adam Ayers, Adair; 26. Blake Arends, Little Rock; 27. Cory Stone, Lovington, N.M.; 28. James Johnson, Cherokee; 29. Trevor Holm, Chandler, Minn.; 30. Sal Hernandez, Columbus, Neb.

Northern SportMods – 1. Johnathon Logue, Boone; 2. Jake McBirnie, Boone; 3. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids; 4. Kyle Bentley, Fairbank; 5. Joe Docekal, Dysart; 6. Bo Partain, Casa Grande, Ariz.; 7. Tyler Inman, Altoona; 8. Cody Thompson, Sioux City; 9. Austen Becerra, Carthage, Ill.; 10. Colby Fett, Algona; 11. Alec Fett, Thompson; 12. Adam Birck, Canton, Mo.; 13. Doug McCollough, Webster City; 14. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa; 15. Nate Whitehurst, Mason City; 16. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill; 17. Gunnar Pike, South Bend, Neb.; 18. Zech Norgaard, Spencer; 19. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa; 20. Jason Bass, Fort Dodge; 21. Jake Hagemann, Fort Ripley, Minn.; 22. Cory Pestotnik, Boone; 23. Shane Paris, Muscatine; 24. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids; 25. Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.; 26. Dylan van Wyk, Oskaloosa; 27. Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.; 28. Doug Smith, Lake City; 29. Doug Cook, Algona; 30. George Nordman, Mason City.

Harris Auto Racing Modified Race of Champions – 1. Drew Armstrong, Alexander, Ark.; 2. Troy Cordes, Dunkerton; 3. Shane DeMey, Denison; 4. Joel Rust, Grundy Center; 5. Tom Berry Jr., Newburg, N.D.; 6.Kody Scholpp, Estevan, Sask.; 7. Ricky Stephan, South Sioux City, Neb.; 8. Austin Wonch, Crystal, Mich.; 9. Grey Ferrando, Stayton, Ore.; 10. Jesse Sobbing, Malvern; 11. Jimmy Gustin, Marshalltown; 12. Chris Mills, Sioux City.

Sunoco Race Fuels Stock Car Race of Champions – 1. Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan; 2. David Smith, Lake City; 3. Devin Smith, Lake City; 4. Mike Nichols, Harlan; 5. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids; 6. Damon Murty, Chelsea; 7. Jay Schmidt, Tama; 8. Brian Blessington, Breda; 9. Cole Mather, Oelwein; 10. Donavon Smith, Lake City.

Stephenville Starter Hobby Stock Race of Champions – 1. Corey Madden, Avoca; 2. Lance Mielke, Norfolk, Neb.; 3. John Watson, Des Moines; 4. Tim Gonska, Brainerd, Minn.; 5. Aaron Rudolph, Grand Junction; 6. Braxton Berry, Colby, Kan.; 7. Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids; 8. Aaron Shearn, Sioux City; 9. Parker Larson, Granada, Minn.; 10. Sal Hernandez, Columbus, Neb.

BSB Manufacturing SportMod Race of Champions – 1. Doug Smith, Lake City; 2. Jake Hagemann, Fort Ripley, Minn.; 3. Tyler Inman, Altoona; 4. Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.; 5. Bo Partain, Casa Grande, Ariz.; 6. Gunnar Pike, South Bend, Neb.; 7. Adam Birck, Canton, Mo.; 8. Colton Nelson, Osceola; 9. Doug Cook, Algona; 10. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill.