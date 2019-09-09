CyHawk week gets extra relevance this season

Welcome to Ames, the center of the college football universe. For a few days, at least.

One of the biggest weeks in this state every year is now the focus of the entire sport, with the annual CyHawk game between Iowa State and Iowa at the peak of its national relevance as ESPN’s College GameDay show originates from outside Jack Trice Stadium.

The GameDay crew, complete with whatever headgear Lee Corso gets his hands on, shines a light on this rivalry like never before.

We always care about this game. Now almost everyone who cares about college football will.

It’s the product of back-to-back years of growth and buzz under ISU coach Matt Campbell and a couple of decades of excellence under Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes come to Ames as the 19th ranked team in the country while the Cyclones just slipped out of the Top 25 after being idle last weekend. We won’t get the first top-25 matchup in this series’ history, but it’s about as close as you can come. Given both teams’ status as contenders in the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively, it’s a massive game. One that can swing each team’s fortunes when bowl games come into play in a few months.

This is a huge weekend for both programs, and for a state that loves its college football programs, even if this week those fans hate each other.

For the Cyclones, its further validation that they’re on the right path for the success that’s largely eluded them for the better part of, oh, about a century. GameDay doesn’t mean you’re getting a spot in College Football Playoff or a ritzy bowl game, but it means, for at least this weekend in September, your football program truly matters.

And, really, hasn’t that been what the Cyclones have been desperately trying to achieve for decades?

Other than a few pops of tangential relevancy - Troy Davis’ excellence on bad teams, a near-miss on a Big 12 North title, wrecking the BCS - the Cyclones just haven’t rated much to college football.

There’s a long way to go to truly, absolutely matter this season, but this weekend’s festivities are further proof that many across the country can see the path to achieving that.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to winning football games. Like this weekend’s.

Iowa is a strong and formidable opponent, but certainly not an invincible one, especially at Jack Trice Stadium. If Campbell can’t get his first win against the Hawkeyes in his tenure, this weekend won’t have been a waste, but it will have been a major missed opportunity.

No matter what happens Saturday, it’ll still be just September, but what you do in the season’s first weeks still counts. Saturday can be a launching pad. Creating opportunities like this is hard work, but capitalizing on them is what takes programs to another level.

The CyHawk series has been a wonderful one, and the annual discussion of whether it should continue is always silly. This game is what college football is all about. The only thing that it’s been missing has been two really good teams on the field year-in and year-out.

That won’t be the case this season, and the CyHawk will have a truly national audience to showcase what it’s all about - from the rabidness of both fan bases to the good-natured and not-so-good-natured trash talk that abounds all week. This is a great rivalry that hasn’t always had great teams, but looks like it might have a couple capable of that this year.

It’s great that both programs and this state can highlight that in a unique and meaningful way Saturday.

Let’s just all agree to pretend like this rivalry didn’t have an awful, weird corn family trophy at one point. That’s probably best to keep to ourselves.